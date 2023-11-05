Jack Black plants a kiss on his wife Tanya Haden as they soak up the Californian sunshine on a stroll

Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    By Chikamso Chukwuenyem for Mailonline

    Published: 09:10 EDT, November 3, 2023 | Updated: 09:10 EDT, November 3, 2023

    Jack Black and his wife Tanya Haden created two very colorful figures while enjoying the California sun in Los Angeles on Thursday.

    The actor, 54, wore a blue short-sleeved shirt covered in vibrant flowers and black sweatpants, brown shoes and sunglasses.

    Artist and musician Tanya, 52, opted for a dark pink T-shirt and blue cut-off trousers with sandals and wore her sunglasses.

    At one point she lifted her top to examine her stomach as she walked.

    The pair shared a sweet kiss before getting into their car and heading to lunch in the Los Feliz neighborhood.

    In October, the School Of Rock star celebrated Tanya’s birthday by posting a screenshot of a FaceTime call to his Instagram.

    The screenshot showed Tanya’s hand close to the camera, revealing her wedding ring and half of Jack’s face.

    He captioned the sweet post: ‘Happy Birthday to my one and only ’.

    The couple have two children together: sons, Samuel, 17, and Thomas, 15, and married in 2006.

    However, they met twenty years in advance, as they both attended the same private school in Los Angeles.

    Last week, Jack stripped down to his underwear and sang Taylor Swift songs to raise money for his crew members affected by the Hollywood strikes.

    It came after SAG-AFTRA negotiations collapsed and the longest strike in their history continued, reaching 113 days today.

    However, the writers’ strike was a success and they are now encouraged to stand in solidarity with the actors.

