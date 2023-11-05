Hamas Ministry says Israeli strike kills 14 people fleeing to South Gaza

NNA -nbsp;The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Friday that an Israeli strike killed 14 Palestinians who were fleeing from the bombarded territory#39;s north to its south.

quot;The occupation committed a new massacre against displaced civilians and killed 14 citizens, children and women,quot; ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a statement.

Witnesses said the strike hit Gaza#39;s coastal road, which the Israeli military has previously told civilians to take to travel south. — AFP

