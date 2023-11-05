‘Crazy plane lady’ Tiffany Gomas breaks her silence on viral American Airlines flight meltdown – and says she had an ‘altercation’ with another passenger that ‘spiraled out of control’: ‘It was not my best moment’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

‘Crazy plane lady’ Tiffany Gomas has finally broken her silence about her meltdown on board an American Airlines flight that went viral in July.

Gomas was filmed shouting that that motherfucker isn’t really there before being escorted off the American Airlines flight from Fort Worth to Orlando, Florida.

The Dallas marketing executive explained the background to the incident on the Pardon My Take podcast, claiming she got involved in a “minor altercation” with another passenger and “things got out of hand.”

‘It wasn’t my best moment… it was actually a terrible moment. Absolutely humiliating. How terribly frightening,” she added.

Explaining her silence on the matter, she said, “The reason I probably haven’t figured it out yet is because it’s so cringe.”

Tiffany Gomas’ meltdown was caught on video as she frantically demanded to get off a plane, claiming someone in the back of the plane wasn’t real

When asked why she said the now infamous words, which led viewers to believe she had seen a ghost or alien, she simply said, “I literally saw nothing… It was an expression of speech.”

Instead, the comment was directed at the man she had been arguing with, the 38-year-old explained.

“They make me look bat… and since I did that, I looked absolutely crazy, but no, I was in my feelings, had to get that out, I was very upset. Not a good look,” she told the podcast.

Gomas would not comment on the cause of the argument, or whether it had been resolved simply by speaking out she had given up her aisle seat because “as you heard me say, I’m only 5-2, with my little cocky voice.”

“There was some really bad energy and I don’t want to go into all the details… as you know, it continues,” she added.

The viral sensation said she felt unable to leave her home for four weeks after the incident hit social media.

“There’s no playbook for going viral, I’m just a normal person, contrary to what people think, and after this all went viral, my life changed,” she explained.

Gomas said she’s also learning to have a sense of humor about her viral moment.

Passengers turned their heads as she appeared to point towards the back of the plane while talking about a man who ‘wasn’t real’

She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and lives in a $2 million home in Dallas’ Lakewood neighborhood

“I couldn’t laugh about it for a long time,” she said, “It’s funny now that time has passed.”

The July 2 viral incident occurred on Flight 1009 from Fort Worth to Orlando, Florida. Official documents say she was unwilling to leave the plane and had to be removed by American Airlines staff after the outburst, as noted by a journalist on Substack and first reported by the New York Post.

The police document states: ‘The woman then began claiming that the plane was not safe and did not want the plane to take off as she believed it would not reach its destination.

‘Because of the statements, the flight attendants felt that the aircraft needed to be rescreened. (The airline manager) explained that the passenger was denied boarding and that they wanted to escort her to the public side.”

Passengers on the plane had to leave the plane as a precaution and were screened again by security.

“TSA personnel arrived on scene to conduct a full re-screening of the aircraft,” the police report said.

Gomas was eventually escorted to the non-secure area of ​​the airport, but then attempted to return several times through TSA screening, the report said.

But when officers from the Dallas-Fort Worth Department of Public Safety arrived, an “extremely distraught” Gomas refused to talk to them and tried to get back on the plane.

Police then followed her to the curb of a terminal, where she waited for an Uber.

Gomas was given a ticket for a criminal trespass, but refused to sign it. She was never arrested.

The marketing executive was considered a “rising star” in 2017 when she served as Vice President of Client Services at Elevate Brand Marketing.

She graduated from Oklahoma State University and lives in a $2 million home in the Lakewood neighborhood, according to public records.

Gomes is the founder of a Dallas marketing company, Uppercut Marketing.