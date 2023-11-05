A rendezvous with her ex, a $535 bottle of champagne… and alleged murder at Crown Towers: Inside top lawyer Alice McShera’s final days before she was found bludgeoned to death

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A high-ranking lawyer found dead after being bludgeoned to death by her boyfriend in his hotel room visited her ex-fiancé in his final weeks, Daily Mail Australia can reveal.

Alice Rose McShera, 34, was enjoying a stay at Perth’s luxury Crown Towers with her lover Cameron John Pearson, 42, on Sunday night when he allegedly beat her with a blunt object.

Ms. McShera’s body was found around 11 a.m. Monday, in the same room where she had sat the night before, enjoying a $535 bottle of 2012 Dom Pérignon and telling her Facebook followers how much she had the chance to stay at the hotel with Pearson.

Police allege Pearson killed Ms McShera before attempting suicide and failed. He has been charged with murder and appears in court on Tuesday.

Daily Mail Australia previously reported the couple split during a trip to Hobart in September, but rekindled their romance in October.

Now it can be revealed that Ms McShera had been engaged to her long-term boyfriend Justin just two years ago and visited him in the weeks before his death.

Alice McShera is pictured with her former fiancé, Justin. It is understood they were engaged until around 2021

Alice McShera and Justin own a small house in the outer suburbs of Perth. A neighbor said she was there a few weeks before her death

It is understood they split in 2021 after she went on a girls’ trip to Bunker Bay, in the Margaret River region, with friends – after which Ms McShera was first diagnosed with bipolar .

During that vacation, she disappeared for 12 hours and returned to her accommodation early in the morning – naked, freezing and telling her friends she “just went swimming.”

A friend said it was also during this trip that Ms McShera began to falsely believe Justin was poisoning her, which ended their relationship. It is not suggested that Justin was poisoning Mrs. McShera, only that she wrongly believed him.

Records show Ms McShera and Justin have owned a townhouse together in Perth’s outer suburbs since 2019, with neighbors telling Daily Mail Australia they had seen her at the property in the weeks before her death.

The neighbor, who did not want to be identified, didn’t realize they had broken up and said she never heard any arguing coming from next door.

“I saw her here a few weeks ago,” the neighbor said.

Pictured: The dark, quiet corridors of the Crown Towers. Ms McShera was allegedly murdered in the building

Ms McShera was allegedly murdered in one of the luxury rooms at the Crown Towers in Perth (pictured)

During those same weeks, Ms. McShera also appeared to seek comfort from a friend.

The friend, who did not wish to be named, said she had been upset about a fortnight before her death but seemed to have turned things around.

In a text to Ms. McShera, the friend wrote: “A a few weeks ago you cried in my arms and we hugged each other with happiness…you felt like you looked like your old self again.

McShera then sent her friend a smiling selfie.

“No filters needed,” Ms. McShera captioned the photo. “That smile is because of you. This bitch is back.

In another message, Ms McShera told her friend “you have saved me twice now and that deserves to be recognised”.

Ms McShera and Pearson reestablished their relationship in late October, when she asked him to help her move.

In Ms McShera’s latest social media post, she said she was “spending the night before my next operation… drinking Dom (Pérignon champagne), watching old DVDs and loving life”.

A few days later, on October 26, Ms McShera settled into her room at Crown Towers ahead of the WA Law Society gala dinner – which was held at the same venue the following night.

The room would have cost over $300 per night. She stayed there for three nights, during which she could have tried the hotel’s many restaurants, purchased designer jewelry and enjoyed the luxury amenities.

It is understood Mr Pearson stayed with her for at least part of the booking.

The Sunday before his death, he had custody of his daughter, aged almost two, until 5 p.m.

Ms McShera took the little girl back to her grandparents’ house with Pearson that afternoon, before returning to the hotel.

She then wrote her final message on Facebook: “Spending the night before my next operation…drinking Dom (Pérignon champagne), watching old DVDs and loving life,” she wrote above a photo inside the suite.

A child’s bed was visible in the photo.

The body of Alice Rose McShera (pictured) was found at around 11am on Monday in a suite at the Crown Towers in Perth, after the 34-year-old was allegedly beaten to death with a blunt object by her boyfriend, Cameron John Pearson.

It is believed the operation she referred to was a follow-up procedure to a previous stomach operation.

Later that night, a family member desperately called the hotel to urge staff to make contact with Ms McShera.

What happened between about 5 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday — when her body was found — is unclear.

However, his alleged murder allegedly took place just meters from guests in other rooms and on floors above punters trying their luck at the casino.

The walls are thick and the hallways are dark and quiet.

Hotel staff found his body Monday morning. Pearson was taken to hospital with what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries, before being charged with murder.

Family friends said Pearson’s parents were “devastated”. He appeared in court on Tuesday, supported by his parents and sister.

About half a dozen members of Perth’s legal community sat in the public gallery, showing obvious distress.

Ms McShera was found unconscious on Monday at the Crown Towers hotel in Perth alongside Pearson, who had suffered what are believed to be self-inflicted injuries.

Pearson was not required to plead guilty and twice refused to acknowledge that he understood the charge despite speaking with his lawyer Reid Hogan during the proceedings.

He instead shrugged his shoulders in response to questions from magistrate Stephen Butcher before being led out of the glass-walled dock.

Ms McShera worked primarily in the family court and was based at Murray Chambers in the Perth CBD.

She had over 10 years of experience as a lawyer and was a member of the Western Australian Family Law Practitioners Association and Law Society of Western Australia.

She has also appeared in the WA Supreme Court and Magistrates Court and previously worked as an associate to a WA Family Court judge.

Price Family Law paid tribute to colleague Alice on Thursday, praising her “passion, skills, dedication and hilarious sense of humor.”