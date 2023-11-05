US says flying unarmed drones over Gaza to aid hostage recovery

NNA -nbsp;The United States is flying unarmed drones over Gaza to aid efforts to free the more than 240 hostages seized by the Hamas militant group when it attacked Israel, the Pentagon said Friday.

quot;In support of hostage recovery efforts, the US is conducting unarmed UAV flights over Gaza, as well as providing advice and assistance to support our Israeli partner as they work on their hostage recovery efforts,quot; Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement. — AFP

