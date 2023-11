NNA – French Defense Minister,nbsp;Sebastien Lecornu,nbsp;wrote on the ldquo;Xrdquo; platform, addressing Prime Minister Najib Mikati:

ldquo;My dear,nbsp;Lebanon can count on Francersquo;s friendship. We offer and will continue to offer our support to the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL forces, because Lebanonrsquo;s stability is essential for the country and the region.rdquo;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y