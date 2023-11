REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/

Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York went sideways on Friday before things even got started. Judge Arthur Engoron opened by raising his very evident concerns about Trump and his legal team haranguing Engoron’s principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield, over their perceptions of “bias.”

“I’m worried about this,” Engoron said.

“To the extent that there is the perception of bias,” defense attorney Chris Kise responded, he needed to “as a lawyer… at least mark it.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.