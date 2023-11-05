Stay or go: Why Americans are drawn to — or sick of — living in Florida

Miami Beach, Florida.

Nearly 730,000 moved to the Sunshine State between 2021 and 2022, while almost 500,000 people left.Insider spoke with several people who have moved in and out of the state since the pandemic began.Those who moved in love the lifestyle, while those who moved out say the state got too expensive.

Some people love Florida, but some hate it: the Sunshine State is undeniably divisive.

About 730,000 newcomers moved into Florida between July 2021 and July 2022, while 500,000 residents moved out of state, according to recently released census data.

It’s part of “the biggest migration” in a generation, said Holly Meyer Lucas, a real-estate agent in South Florida. People are tending to move in droves to lower-tax states, including Florida but also Texas and Arizona, she added. She also said that such dramatic relocation can result in tough realities, especially when wealthier people change the fabric of the new places they settle in, often pricing middle-class locals out.

Take Chris Brown, a 25-year-old startup founder who joined the hordes of folks who moved to Florida in 2020. He left behind chilly Chicago for the sunny shores of Tampa and enjoys biking, swimming, and surfing. But then there are Floridians like Ryan and Jami Wilson, who moved to South Carolina with their two children after becoming frustrated with the Sunshine State’s crowds, rising cost of living, and traffic.

Insider spoke with some Floridians who left because it was too expensive, too crowded, too hot, and too ritzy. They tended to move to places that are smaller and more affordable. We also interviewed several people who moved into the state, who say they love the food, the natural beauty, and the laid-back lifestyle. And experts and real-estate agents described the dynamics causing this movement into and out of the state.

