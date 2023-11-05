Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    News

    Marvel Unveils Violent Trailer for ‘Echo,’ Its First TV-MA Rated Show

    By

    Nov 3, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Marvel Unveils Violent Trailer for ‘Echo,’ Its First TV-MA Rated Show

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Marvel Studios is moving into more mature territory with Echowhich unveiled a moody, violent trailer on Friday (complete with a John Wick-like main photo). The series will be the first from Marvel Studios to receive a TV-MA rating, and the first to debut simultaneously on sister streaming service Hulu, in addition to Disney+.

    In some ways it seems like a successor to Daredevil, the violent and beloved series that streamed on Netflix from 2015-2019 and was created by Marvel TV (not Marvel Studios). Both Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Vincent D’ONofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) appear in the show, starring Alaqua Cox, who reprises her Hawkeye role as Maya Lopez/Echo.

    Last week, The Hollywood Reporter was among a group of press who previewed several scenes from the show on the Disney lot.

    “It’s a little on the grittier side for Marvel and shows what Marvel is capable of,” said Brad Winderbaum, the studio’s head of streaming, television and animation. “It’s kind of a new direction for the brand, especially for Disney+.”

    Director Sydney Freeland said the show’s different tone came from the fact that it follows a villain.

    “People on our show – they bleed. They die. They are being killed and that has real consequences,” Freeland said.

    Echo comes as Marvel reviews its TV operations, including with Daredevil: Born Againthe upcoming series that will star again Echo‘s Charlie Cox and D’Nofrio. The studio has been rented The punisher alum Dario Scardapane as showrunner and Loki directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead as part of a creative reset for the series, which shot multiple episodes under a different team.

    Stage-wise, the footage shown to the press showed hints of Daredevil, Break bad And John Wick and in some ways like Marvel’s version of a cable drama instead of an MCU streaming series.

    The show also differs from Marvel Studios in other ways, focusing on an indigenous character who is deaf and communicates with ASL. Representation of both was important to Freeland and her team. Freeland, who grew up on the Navajo reservation in New Mexico, took her chapter leaders to the annual Choctaw Pow Wow in Oklahoma for inspiration. Her team also took ASL classes.

    Freeland said, “I needed some basic language where I could talk to (Cox) and look her in the eye and say, ‘that was fun! Again! More emotional.’ Just some basic words for her.”

    Marvel Unveils Violent Trailer for ‘Echo,’ Its First TV-MA Rated Show

    By

    Related Post

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    One of Tesla’s top Chinese competitors reportedly expected to lay off employees as it eyes the US market

    Nov 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy