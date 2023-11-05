Marvel Unveils Violent Trailer for ‘Echo,’ Its First TV-MA Rated Show

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Marvel Studios is moving into more mature territory with Echowhich unveiled a moody, violent trailer on Friday (complete with a John Wick-like main photo). The series will be the first from Marvel Studios to receive a TV-MA rating, and the first to debut simultaneously on sister streaming service Hulu, in addition to Disney+.

In some ways it seems like a successor to Daredevil, the violent and beloved series that streamed on Netflix from 2015-2019 and was created by Marvel TV (not Marvel Studios). Both Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Vincent D’ONofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) appear in the show, starring Alaqua Cox, who reprises her Hawkeye role as Maya Lopez/Echo.

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter was among a group of press who previewed several scenes from the show on the Disney lot.

“It’s a little on the grittier side for Marvel and shows what Marvel is capable of,” said Brad Winderbaum, the studio’s head of streaming, television and animation. “It’s kind of a new direction for the brand, especially for Disney+.”

Director Sydney Freeland said the show’s different tone came from the fact that it follows a villain.

“People on our show – they bleed. They die. They are being killed and that has real consequences,” Freeland said.

Echo comes as Marvel reviews its TV operations, including with Daredevil: Born Againthe upcoming series that will star again Echo‘s Charlie Cox and D’Nofrio. The studio has been rented The punisher alum Dario Scardapane as showrunner and Loki directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead as part of a creative reset for the series, which shot multiple episodes under a different team.

Stage-wise, the footage shown to the press showed hints of Daredevil, Break bad And John Wick and in some ways like Marvel’s version of a cable drama instead of an MCU streaming series.

The show also differs from Marvel Studios in other ways, focusing on an indigenous character who is deaf and communicates with ASL. Representation of both was important to Freeland and her team. Freeland, who grew up on the Navajo reservation in New Mexico, took her chapter leaders to the annual Choctaw Pow Wow in Oklahoma for inspiration. Her team also took ASL classes.

Freeland said, “I needed some basic language where I could talk to (Cox) and look her in the eye and say, ‘that was fun! Again! More emotional.’ Just some basic words for her.”