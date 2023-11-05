Sayyed Nasrallah warns: All scenarios open for Our Front, We’re ready

NNA -nbsp;Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallahrsquo;s words resonated today, Friday, with a sense of urgency and determination, shedding light on various facets of the current conflict and the resistancersquo;s unwavering commitment to their cause.

In a televised, long-awaited address, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized thatnbsp;all options are on the tablenbsp;in response to Israelrsquo;s aggression against Gaza, asserting that those seeking to prevent a regional war must act swiftly tonbsp;stop the Israeli attacksnbsp;on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and reiteratingnbsp;Hezbollahrsquo;s readiness for all possible scenarios.

His speech, which was delivered during an honoring celebration organized by Hezbollah for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the battle against Zionists ldquo;All the Way to Al-Qudsrdquo;, delved into the recent Israeli aggression on Gaza and all the related developments.

Addressing a large and esteemed audience at the event in Lebanon, the region, and the world, Sayyed Nasrallah extended a warm welcome and expressed gratitude for their participation in the ceremony dedicated to the memory of the martyrs. He conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the families of the martyrs for the honor their dear and beloved ones have received in the form of this divine recognition.

His Eminence emphasized the unparalleled legitimacy of the ongoing conflict from human, moral, and religious perspectives, regarding this battle as a shining example of a holy struggle for the sake of Allah.

He further extended his blessings and condolences to the families of martyrs in all the region, where martyrs have risen in the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a conflict that has now extended across multiple fronts and arenas. ldquo;We extend our heartfelt blessings and condolences to the families of the martyrs who have courageously risen in the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which has now engulfed multiple fronts and arenas.rdquo;

This battle, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated, unquestionably transcends all levels, serving as one of the most vivid and compelling exemplars of a righteous struggle in the name of Allah. ldquo;If we were to seek a battle that embodies complete legitimacy from human, moral, and religious standpoints, none could rival the battle against the Zionist occupation of Palestine,rdquo; Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated. He highlighted the underlying strength of the resistance in their unwavering faith, profound awareness, unwavering commitment to the cause, and an extraordinary willingness to make sacrifices, which is inherent in the families of the martyrs.

Sayyed Nasrallah also paid tribute to the resolute people of Gaza, acknowledging that mere words and statements cannot adequately express the resilience and might of Gazarsquo;s population as well as those in the West Bank.

Hezbollahrsquo;s S.G. shed light on the dire conditions faced by the Palestinian people over the past 75 years. He particularly emphasized the challenging circumstances in recent years, exacerbated by the presence of the foolish, stupid, and brutal Israeli government. ldquo;The plight of the Palestinian people has been widely recognized for over 75 years, yet in recent times, the conditions in Palestine have grown increasingly dire, exacerbated by the presence of a misguided, irrational, and cruel Israeli government.rdquo;

Continuing his remarks, he turned his attention to Gaza, where more than two million people have been enduring difficult living conditions for almost two decades. He decried the growing arrogance, tyranny, and oppression exhibited by the enemy, necessitating a significant event to challenge the usurping entity and its powerful supporters, notably in Washington and London. He also raised concerns about new settlement projects in the West Bank, underscoring the dangers they pose.

ldquo;For nearly two decades, over two million people in Gaza have endured challenging living conditions, with little relief from the international community. The extremist Israeli governmentrsquo;s policies have only compounded the suffering, particularly for the prisoners, resulting in a severe humanitarian crisis,rdquo; Sayyed Nasrallah said.

He went on to extend his greetings to all those who stood in solidarity and provided support to the Palestinian cause from various regions, including Arab, Islamic, and Latin American countries. ldquo;We extend our heartfelt greetings to all those who stood in solidarity, offered support, and rallied from Arab, Islamic, and Latin American nations, we must particularly acknowledge the valor of the Iraqis and Yemenis, who have entered the very heart of this noble battle.rdquo;

Special mention was made of the Iraqis and Yemenis, who actively engaged in this sacred battle, thus entering the heart of this momentous conflict.

In this regard, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed the need for shared responsibility, recognizing that the developments have ushered in a new historical phase. ldquo;The consequences have far-reaching implications for the region, marking the onset of a new historical phase,rdquo; he said.

ldquo;Words and statements fall short in capturing the profound greatness, resilience, and unwavering spirit of the people of Gaza and the West Bank,rdquo; His eminence went on to say.

Sayyed Nasrallah went on to discuss the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, emphasizing that it was meticulously planned and executed by Palestinians, with complete secrecy even from resistance factions in Gaza. The operationrsquo;s success hinged on the element of surprise, made possible by the tight-lipped approach of its orchestrators, as he said.

ldquo;The remarkable and auspicious Al-Aqsa Flood Operation was entirely a product of Palestinian determination and execution, meticulously concealed from all, including the Gaza-based resistance factions, by its orchestrators. The operationrsquo;s unprecedented success was secured by the absolute secrecy surrounding it, which effectively leveraged the element of surprise.rdquo;

He noted that this secrecy was well-received by all the resistance factions, and it did not hinder any decisions made by these groups. In fact, it underscored the authentic nature of the battle. ldquo;The concealment of the operation didnrsquo;t raise any concerns within the resistance factions. In fact, it garnered widespread praise and had no adverse effects on the decisions made by any group or resistance movement within the axis of resistance.rdquo;

Sayyed Nasrallah added that the operationrsquo;s clandestine nature proves its exclusive Palestinian focus, unrelated to any regional or international agendas. ldquo;Hamasrsquo;s actions demonstrated the authentic nature of the battle and its objectives, thwarting attempts by enemies to distort the situation, especially in discussions concerning the relationships of regional resistance factions.rdquo;

ldquo;The secrecy surrounding the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood underscores its purely Palestinian character, dedicated to the cause of the Palestinian people and their concerns, free from any entanglements with regional or international matters,rdquo; he further said.

Furthermore, he stressed that the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood revealed that Iran exerts no control over the resistance factions. Instead, the true decision-makers are the leaders and fighters of the resistance, dispelling any misconceptions about external influence on their actions. ldquo;The events of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation unequivocally demonstrate that Iran exerts no control over the resistance factions, with the true decision-makers being the leaders of the resistance and their dedicated fighters.rdquo;

The monumental achievements in the Al-Aqsa flood operation triggered a lsquo;seismic impactrsquo; across various dimensions within the Zionist entitymdash;ranging from security and political to psychological and moral, His eminence said. ldquo;The operation carried existential and strategic implications, whose reverberations will significantly influence the current and future trajectory of this entity.rdquo;

ldquo;Regardless of the actions taken by the Israeli government in the past month and the weeks to come, it remains incapable of altering the enduring strategic consequences of the lsquo;Al-Aqsa Floodrsquo; on their entity,rdquo; Sayyed Nasrallah asserted, adding that the Al-Aqsa Flood operation laid bare the entityrsquo;s vulnerabilities, exposing its fragility and demonstrating that it is indeed more fragile than a spiderrsquo;s web.

In holding the United States responsible for the ongoing conflict in Gaza, he highlighted the US governmentrsquo;s influence and its reluctance to support a ceasefire. ldquo;The US governmentrsquo;s influence is evident, and its reluctance to support a ceasefire is a concerning factor.rdquo;

ldquo;The American administration, along with its president, ministers, and generals, swiftly intervened to support the destabilized entity, aiming to restore some semblance of stability; however, the entity has yet to reclaim the initiative and remains in a precarious state,rdquo; Hezbollahrsquo;s leader assured. ldquo;Even when American generals arrive to assist the entity and open their warehouses for the Israeli army, and lsquo;Israelrsquo; requests 10 billion dollars from the outset, it raises questions about the entityrsquo;s true strength and its ability to regain stability and self-sufficiency.rdquo;

These outcomes, as His eminence said, mark the onset of a new historical era for the destiny of regional nations, and there were no alternative options; hence, the choice made by the Palestinian resistance was not only correct and prudent but also imperative, timely, and deserving of all the sacrifices made.

ldquo;In light of the events in Gaza and the harrowing ordeal that the Israeli enemy endured, it appears that their government is failing to learn from its past experiences.rdquo;

Here, Sayyed Nasrallah resembled whatrsquo;s happening nowadays in Gaza to what the Lebanese went through during the July 2006 War. ldquo;What is unfolding today bears a resemblance to previous occurrences, such as the events in Lebanon in 2006 and the recurring conflicts in Gaza, with variations in terms of scale and impact, but the fundamental nature of these events remains consistent.rdquo;

ldquo;One of the pivotal errors that the Israelis have historically made, and continue to make, is establishing ambitious objectives that prove unattainable,rdquo; he said.

In 2006, Sayyed Nasrallah continued, ldquo;their aim was to eradicate the resistance in Lebanon and secure the release of the two prisoners without resorting to negotiation or exchange. However, over the course of 33 days, they failed to achieve these goals. Presently, the situation in Gaza mirrors this scenario, albeit with an escalation in terms of crimes and massacres.rdquo;

His eminence expressed his solidarity with the people of Gaza, condemning the brutal attacks by the Israeli enemy and emphasizing the significance of the battle. ldquo;Our hearts are with the people of Gaza, and we condemn the enemyrsquo;s brutal attacks. The battle showcases the unwavering determination and courage of the Palestinian people.rdquo;

Hezbollahrsquo;s S.G. reiterated that the resistance will not be intimidated by threats, and the battle is a reflection of the steadfastness, patience, and resolve of the Palestinian people. ldquo;The actions of the lsquo;Israelirsquo; in Gaza involve the loss of innocent lives with a significant portion of the casualties being civilian children and women, there appears to be no regard for the sanctity of human life as the Israelis are causing extensive destruction to entire neighborhoods,rdquo; Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding: ldquo;The images unfolding in Gaza each day and hour serve as a powerful message to the Zionists; they depict men, women, and children emerging from the rubble, their voices raised in support of the resistance, conveying the message that no result can be achieved through killing and massacres.rdquo;

ldquo;The martyrs of Gaza, including its children and women, are today exposing the falsehoods that global and international media have, at times, contributed to concealing the reality of this entity,rdquo; he went on to say.

In holding the United States responsible for the ongoing conflict in Gaza, he highlighted the US governmentrsquo;s influence and its reluctance to support a ceasefire. ldquo;The events unfolding in Gaza underscore the direct responsibility of the United States for the loss of life and the hypocrisy in their actions. The US governmentrsquo;s influence is evident, and its reluctance to support a ceasefire is a concerning factor.rdquo;

The ongoing events in Gaza are a stark reflection of the brutal and barbaric nature of the usurping entity that has been implanted in our region, he said. ldquo;The harrowing scenes of massacres emanating from the Gaza Strip serve as a powerful message to the Zionists: the triumph of Gaza and the defeat of lsquo;Israelrsquo;,rdquo; Sayyed Nasrallah added.

His eminence also said that the ongoing conflict in Gaza places the primary responsibility on the United States, with lsquo;Israelrsquo; being perceived as a tool in this situation.

ldquo;The United States is seen as obstructing efforts to halt the aggression against Gaza and rejecting any proposals for a ceasefire. The Americans are perceived as the orchestrators of the conflict in Gaza; consequently, the decision by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq to target US occupation bases in Iraq and Syria is regarded as a wise and bold move.rdquo;

The aftermath of the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, as Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned in his historic speech, heralds a changed landscape, necessitating a shared responsibility from all parties. ldquo;The triumph of Gaza holds significance as a shared national interest for Egypt, Jordan, and Syria. Most notably, it is of paramount importance for Lebanon.rdquo;

Calling for action from every free party in the world, Sayyed Nasrallah said: Efforts to halt the aggression against Gaza should go beyond mere condemnation; it is imperative to take decisive actions, such as severing diplomatic relations and recalling ambassadors.

He gave Yemenrsquo;s intervention in the battle against the Zionists as an example of solidarity with Palestinians. ldquo;Despite facing numerous threats, the Yemeni people have undertaken several initiatives, launching missiles and drones, even when intercepted. In the end, these missiles and drones are anticipated to reach Eilat and the Israeli military bases in southern Palestine,rdquo; he said.

The resistance operations in Lebanon were a point of commendation, and Sayyed Nasrallah explained how they have effectively deterred the enemy.

Addressing those calling on Hezbollah to enter the battle in solidarity with Gaza, Sayyed Nasrallah said: We already embarked on this battle on October 8th.

ldquo;Since October 8, the Islamic resistance in Lebanon has been actively engaged in a tangible battle, the full gravity of which is truly comprehensible only to those physically situated in the border region, a conflict that is distinguished by its unique circumstances, objectives, methods, and intended targets,rdquo; His eminence pointed out.

What is unfolding on our Lebanese front will not be limited to it whatsoever, he said, ldquo;it will extend beyond that.rdquo;

ldquo;The Lebanese front effectively diverted a significant portion of the Israeli forces originally intended for an attack on Gaza,rdquo; Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned in his speech. ldquo;Had we maintained a position of mere political solidarity and public demonstrations, the Israelis would have remained unchallenged on the northern border, allowing their forces to be deployed to Gaza. The Lebanese front successfully pulled approximately one-third of the Israeli army to the border with Lebanon.rdquo;

ldquo;A significant portion of the Zionist forces deployed to the northern front comprises elite units, and nearly half of Israelrsquo;s naval capabilities are positioned in the Mediterranean, facing us and Haifa,rdquo; His eminence said. ldquo;A quarter of the Israeli air force has been redirected toward Lebanon, and almost half of the missile defense systems are oriented towards the Lebanon front, this has led to the displacement of tens of thousands of settlers in the region,rdquo; he added.

On the repercussions of Hezbollahrsquo;s attacks, Sayyed Nasrallah explained: ldquo;The operations along the border have generated a sense of anxiety, tension, and panic within the Israeli enemyrsquo;s leadership, as well as among the Americans. The enemy is deeply concerned about the potential for further escalation on this front or the outbreak of a broader conflict, this is a very real possibility that should not be dismissed and the enemy must take it into serious consideration.rdquo;

He also said that the resistance operations in the South serve as a deterrent to the enemy and send a clear message to any potential aggressor who might contemplate an attack on Lebanon or a preemptive operation. ldquo;Such actions would be the gravest folly in the history of the Israeli existence.rdquo;

Sayyed Nasrallah uncovered that Hezbollah was warned from intervening since the onset of the Palestinian battle. ldquo;From the very beginning, we were warned that opening a front in the South would lead to American airstrikes, yet this threat has never swayed our determination or position.rdquo;

ldquo;We have initiated actions on this front, and its escalation and evolution hinge on two fundamental factors: The first one depends on the unfolding events in Gaza, and second on the conduct of the Zionist enemy towards Lebanon.rdquo;

He warned: ldquo;I caution the Zionist enemy against persisting with actions that have impacted some civilians in Lebanon, as this could lead to the equation where civilians are pitted against one another.rdquo;

ldquo;All possibilities on our Lebanese front remain open, and every option is being considered and available for implementation at any given moment,rdquo; Hezbollahrsquo;s leader warned, adding ldquo;it is imperative for us to remain prepared for all potential future scenarios.rdquo;

ldquo;Our efforts have successfully deterred the enemy, making it clear that any attempt to undermine Lebanonrsquo;s sovereignty will be met with strong resistance.rdquo;

Sayyed Nasrallah cautioned that any attempt to undermine Lebanonrsquo;s sovereignty and security would be met with resolute resistance.

He also warned against any misguided adventures in the region that could lead to further escalation.

Addressing the US administration, Sayyed Nasrallah said: Your fleets in the Mediterranean do not and will never instill fear in us. I want to make it clear that the fleets you threaten us with, we have also made preparations to counter them.

Further warning the US, Sayyed Nasrallah reminded them of their defeat in the early 80s. ldquo;Those who thwarted your plans in the early 1980s are still very much alive today, and alongside them are their children and grandchildren.rdquo;

Those who aim to avert an American war should act promptly to halt the aggression against Gaza, he said.

ldquo;In the event of a regional conflict, naval fleets and aerial warfare will prove futile and of no real benefit. In the event of any regional war, itrsquo;s important to acknowledge that your interests and soldiers will be the ones to suffer the most and endure the greatest losses.rdquo;

In conclusion, Sayyed Hasan Nasrallahrsquo;s address at the ceremony conveyed the resistancersquo;s unwavering commitment to their cause, the regional repercussions of their actions, and the need for all parties to be prepared for any future developments. He maintained that despite the challenges, Gazarsquo;s triumph and Palestinersquo;s victory remain the ultimate goal, signalling hope for a brighter future and celebration of their collective success.

Addressing the Palestinian people and the honorable resistance fighters in the region, Sayyed Nasrallah said: While we may require more time, itrsquo;s worth noting that we are currently achieving victories in different aspects, much like we did in 2006, in Gaza, and as the resistance in the West Bank has consistently accomplished achievements. This battle is characterized by resilience, patience, endurance, and the accumulation of achievements, all aimed at preventing the enemy from attaining its objectives.

ldquo;Itrsquo;s imperative that we all strive to cease the aggression against Gaza, ensuring the triumph of the resistance,rdquo; he assured, giving hope to Palestinians on their eminent triumph: ldquo;Based on my personal experience and interactions with Imam [Sayyed Ali] Khamenei, I can attest to his unwavering conviction and belief that Gaza will ultimately emerge victorious, and that Palestine will achieve triumph; he conveyed this to us during the initial days of the July aggression.rdquo;

ldquo;Gaza will prevail, Palestine will triumph, and we will soon come together to celebrate this victory,rdquo; Sayyed Nasrallah ended up saying.nbsp;

