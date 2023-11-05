‘Housewives’ Stars Slam Andy Cohen’s ‘Shocking’ Reaction to Bravo Exposé

Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Andy Cohen might be the center of Bravo’s Real Housewives universe, but a couple franchise alums are not pleased with how he’s responded to Vanity Fair’s recent exposé. Former Real Housewives of New York City stars Bethenny Frankel and Leah McSweeney have spoken out against Cohen for his decision to react to a post “belittling” the article’s revelations with a laughing-crying emoji.

Vanity Fair’s story, published on Monday, outlined allegations of racism against former Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer, which she denied, and also included claims from McSweeney that producers insensitively handled her mental health struggles and alcohol addiction. Singer has since been fired from her real estate job with Douglas Elliman and was reportedly axed from BravoCon’s lineup.

Earlier this week, the Bravo-centric podcast Watch What Crappens posted a meme video in which a news anchor reports on a flood from a canoe as two unfazed civilians walk past her. The video labels the anchor as “Vanity Fair” and the passersby as “Bravo viewers.” The caption reads, “Vanity Fair breaks the news that adults drink and Ramona is racist.”

