Eric Trump Grilled on Mar-a-Lago During Testy Day in Court

Spencer Platt/Pool via REUTERS

Eric Trump can’t seem to decide if Mar-a-Lago is a private club or his father’s residence—even under oath.

After a 30-minute courtroom battle royale on Friday between Donald Trump’s lawyers and Judge Arthur Engoron, who will be deciding the fate of the ex-president’s businesses in his $250 million civil fraud trial, Eric took the stand for a second day.

Following his claims on Thursday that rather than focus on the financials (“I pour concrete… I operate properties,” he insisted), the Trump son said he had only signed off on allegedly manipulated financial statements after receiving assurances from highly paid experts that everything was on the up-and-up.

Read more at The Daily Beast.