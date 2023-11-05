BlizzCon 2023: all the latest news and trailers

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

It’s been a few years since Blizzard hosted an in-person version of BlizzCon, its fan convention, but it looks like that’s set to change in 2023. The company, known for big franchises like world of warcraft and Devilsis “committed to bringing back BlizzCon in 2023,” said Blizzard boss Mike Ybarra. he Los Angeles Times .

“We previously announced that we would be taking a hiatus from BlizzCon while we reinvent it for the future, but we want to return to a live event that allows us to celebrate the community,” Ybarra said. “We recently hired a new BlizzCon leader, April McKee, who is working hard on that plan. …We are committed to bringing BlizzCon back in 2023.”