Hamas claims scores of Palestinians have been killed and injured after Israeli strike hits ambulance convoy

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Hamas has claimed that dozens of Palestinians have been killed and wounded after an Israeli missile attack hit an ambulance convoy.

Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa Television quoted Gaza’s Health Ministry as saying that many people died on Friday while vehicles were transporting seriously injured people in Gaza.

Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said earlier that seriously injured Palestinians who needed to be urgently transferred for treatment in Egypt would be sent from Gaza City and from the north to the south.

Incredibly graphic images circulating online, purportedly showing the aftermath of the attack near Al-Shifa Hospital, showed a scene of devastation.

Bodies, particularly of men and boys, are seen strewn across a street among damaged ambulances. Desperate civilians are seen dragging limp bodies, some of which leave a trail of blood.

A journalist from the AFP news agency who was at the scene said he saw several bodies next to a damaged ambulance. MailOnline has geolocated the images at Al-Shifa hospital.

Photos from the explosion scene appeared to match the images.

Israel has said it is investigating reports of the attack. The IDF said it was “unable to address or confirm specific queries at this time” when contacted by AFP.

Incredibly graphic images circulating online, purportedly showing the aftermath of the attack near Al-Shifa Hospital, showed a scene of devastation. The images from the hospital appeared to match the images, in which desperate civilians are seen carrying away the wounded.

Palestinians pull an ambulance after a convoy of ambulances was hit, at the entrance to Shifa hospital in Gaza City, on November 3.

Palestinians check the damage on an ambulance after a convoy of ambulances was hit, at the entrance to Shifa hospital in Gaza City, November 3.

Israel, which accused Hamas of hiding command centers and tunnel entrances at Al Shifa hospital, ordered all civilians to leave northern Gaza last month and its army surrounded the area on Thursday. Hamas and al-Shifa hospital authorities have denied that the facilities are used as a base by militant fighters.

Al-Qudra said in a statement: ‘We have informed the Red Cross, in accordance with international law, about the transfer of a convoy carrying wounded people in ambulance vehicles from Al-Shifa hospital.

“At the hospital gate and then at Ansar Square, the occupation attacked the convoy in more than one place outside Al-Shifa Hospital.”

The statement does not mention any victims.

Al-Shifa hospital is located in northern Gaza, which has been surrounded by Israeli forces and near a coastal highway, one of the territory’s two key highways running from north to south.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society released separate images showing damaged ambulances. An airstrike hit the hospital at 4:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. GMT), he added.

He said ambulances had just returned from taking “injured individuals to the Rafah border,” which is where a limited number of people have been able to leave Gaza.

Hospital director Muhammad Abu Silmeyeh described the situation as dire.

“We are out of medical supplies, we cannot accommodate the large number of victims and in a few hours the generators will stop,” he told Al Jazeera. ‘The hospital morgue is completely full.

“We keep the dead in our freezer trucks,” he added.

He said thousands of victim patients were being treated at the center and it now has no electricity.

‘If you wish to kill what is left of us, let us know. “If this hospital collapses, the entire healthcare sector will collapse,” he said.

Al-Shifa Hospital is facing severe overcrowding, with a bed occupancy rate of 164 percent according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Hamas has claimed that dozens of Palestinians have been killed and wounded after an Israeli missile attack hit an ambulance convoy. Pictured: Smoke rises over Gaza City on November 3.

Some 16 hospitals across Gaza are no longer functioning due to damage caused by the attacks and lack of fuel, the Health Ministry said.

The WHO warned Wednesday that fuel shortages “immediately put the lives at risk” of the injured and other patients.

More than 23,500 people have been injured across Gaza in four weeks of war, the Health Ministry said, while the death toll surpassed 9,200.

Around 1,400 people were killed in attacks by Hamas militants in Israel on October 7, sparking the war.

This is a breaking news history. More to continue…