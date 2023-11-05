Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    News

    Emails Show School Board Candidate Wanted to Sue District for Distributing Porn Over LGBT Books

    Chicago Tribune

    Emails obtained by The Daily Beast show Teri Patrick, a school board candidate in West Des Moines, Iowa, was part of group that wanted criminal charges brought against the local school district for “pornography” over two LGBTQ library books.

    Patrick is running in the upcoming Nov. 7 election for a position on the West Des Moines Community Schools Board of Education. She is listed as the ‘Education Chair’ of the Polk County chapter of far-right group Moms For Liberty.

    The emails, first reported by the Des Moines Register, show that Patrick was one of four signatories on a 2021 letter to then Polk County Attorney, Joseph Sarcone, reporting “incidents where pornographic material is being disseminated to children.” The “material” Patrick and the others objected to were Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe and All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson, two books that were available in West Des Moines school libraries.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

