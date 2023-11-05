AFM: The Russian President Is A Doddering But Dangerous Dictator in ‘Putin’ (Exclusive Trailer)

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kinostar has dropped its first trailer Putin, the first international production of the Polish box office king Patryk Vega, which now bears the name Besaleel. Presented as a political thriller and psychological portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the film probably won’t have many fans in Moscow, judging by the trailer.

Besaleel, who says he conceived the project as an artistic protest against the ‘Russian dictator and the war in Ukraine’, alternately portrays Putin as a doddering old man shivering in dirty diapers and as a gangsterish mafia boss blackmailing his predecessor Boris Yeltsin and as a cold-blooded killer who orders bombings and murders.

The director recreates several real-life events, including the 2002 Moscow hostage crisis, in which Russian security forces pumped poisonous gas into the crowded Dubrovka Theater to rescue hostages from Chechen terrorists, an action that resulted in the deaths of up to 130 hostages. The carpet bombing of Chechnya under Putin’s supervision, a military action that many believe anticipated Russia’s approach to the war in Ukraine, is also highlighted.

The president’s personal life is also examined, with a scene in which Putin humiliates his ex-wife Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya by flaunting his relationship with his much younger girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva.

Kinostar handles worldwide sales Putin in the American film market. The German group will also release the film in several European territories.

You can use the Putin trailer below.