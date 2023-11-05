Teen Sues Teacher for Racial Slurs, Denying Her Communion

NurPhoto

A Kentucky family has filed a lawsuit against a Catholic church and its junior high school for dismissing accusations that a white teacher allegedly singled out a Black student and subjected her to racial slurs in class.

After the student made complaints to administration, the teacher allegedly intensified the harassment and intimidation.

On Monday, a former 8th grader of St. Joseph’s School in Cold Spring and her mother filed a lawsuit against St. Joseph Catholic Church, the student’s English teacher at the church’s associate school, the Diocese of Covington, as well as an agent for the diocese who also served as an administrator at the school. According to the lawsuit, the student, who is only referenced as “Jane Doe,” was the only Black student in her 8th grade class.

