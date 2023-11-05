Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    'We Can't Bear This Anymore': Gaza Journalists Break Down on Air

    Salman Al Bashir, a journalist for Palestine TV, gave a heart-breaking on-air report after news broke that his fellow correspondent, Mohammad Abu Hatab, was killed on Thursday along with 11 members of his family in southern Gaza in what the Palestinian Authority-run network deemed an Israeli airstrike.

    Abu Hatab, 49, had been reporting from outside Nasser Hospital on Thursday about Israeli airstrikes on neighborhoods in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. He was killed just half an hour later when he returned home, according to his network.

    Abu Hatab’s colleagues said he had a gentle personality and brought homemade hummus to journalists reporting outside the hospital, according to the Associated Press.

