Jeff Bezos is moving to Miami after 29 years in Seattle. Take a look at all the lavish properties he owns across the US.

Jeff Bezos announced he is relocating to Miami, one of the many places he owns property.

Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

Jeff Bezos announced this week that he’s moving to Miami after 29 years in Seattle.

A few months ago, he snapped up two mansions in the city’s “billionaire bunker.”

He has a massive real estate portfolio and is the 24th-largest landowner in the US, per The Land Report.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has amassed a real estate portfolio that rivals that of some of America’s most famous proprieters. He’s the 24th-largest landowner in the US, according to the 2022 Land Report, with at least with 420,000 acres to his name.

Those properties include two in Miami, where he recently announced he’d be relocating with his fiancée Lauren Sanchez.

“I’ve lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here. As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart,” Bezos wrote on Instagram.

He continued to explain he wanted to be closer to his parents and Blue Origin’s operations in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The move comes just a few months after he snapped up a $68 million waterfront mansion on Miami’s Indian Creek Village — an island sometimes called the “billionaire bunker.”

The pricetag broke records for the Florida hotspot, but it’s not the first time Bezos has done so. In 2019, he dropped about $80 million on three adjacent New York City apartments in the priciest real-estate deal south of Manhattan’s 42nd Street.

The following year Bezos purchased the nine-acre Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for $165 million from billionaire David Geffen. At the time, it was the most expensive home ever sold in California’s history.

Bezos, who’s worth $161 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, purchased a number of properties with his then-wife MacKenzie Scott. Their divorce was finalized in 2019 and some of those residences were divided up between them.

From two neighboring Beverly Hills mansions to a sprawling estate in an exclusive Seattle suburb, here are all the residential properties Bezos has snapped up in the US.

Caroline Cakebread, Katie Warren, Dominic-Madori Davis, and Libertina Brandt contributed to an earlier version of this article.

Read the original article on Business Insider