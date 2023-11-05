Jeff Bezos is moving to Miami after 29 years in Seattle. Take a look at all the lavish properties he owns across the US.

Jeff Bezos announced he is relocating to Miami, one of the many places he owns property.
Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images
Jeff Bezos announced this week that he’s moving to Miami after 29 years in Seattle.
A few months ago, he snapped up two mansions in the city’s “billionaire bunker.”
He has a massive real estate portfolio and is the 24th-largest landowner in the US, per The Land Report.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has amassed a real estate portfolio that rivals that of some of America’s most famous proprieters. He’s the 24th-largest landowner in the US, according to the 2022 Land Report, with at least with 420,000 acres to his name.
Those properties include two in Miami, where he recently announced he’d be relocating with his fiancée Lauren Sanchez.
“I’ve lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here. As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart,” Bezos wrote on Instagram.
He continued to explain he wanted to be closer to his parents and Blue Origin’s operations in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The move comes just a few months after he snapped up a $68 million waterfront mansion on Miami’s Indian Creek Village — an island sometimes called the “billionaire bunker.”
The pricetag broke records for the Florida hotspot, but it’s not the first time Bezos has done so. In 2019, he dropped about $80 million on three adjacent New York City apartments in the priciest real-estate deal south of Manhattan’s 42nd Street.
The following year Bezos purchased the nine-acre Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for $165 million from billionaire David Geffen. At the time, it was the most expensive home ever sold in California’s history.
Bezos, who’s worth $161 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, purchased a number of properties with his then-wife MacKenzie Scott. Their divorce was finalized in 2019 and some of those residences were divided up between them.
From two neighboring Beverly Hills mansions to a sprawling estate in an exclusive Seattle suburb, here are all the residential properties Bezos has snapped up in the US.
Caroline Cakebread, Katie Warren, Dominic-Madori Davis, and Libertina Brandt contributed to an earlier version of this article.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
A 2022 Land Report named Bezos the country’s 24th-largest landowner, with 420,000 acres to his name.
Over the years, he’s picked up several New York City apartments, a ranch in Texas, and homes in Washington state, California, and Washington, DC.
Harrison Jacobs/Insider
In 1998, Bezos paid $10 million for his 5.3-acre property, which includes two residences, The Wall Street Journal reported.
One home is a 20,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom house with a basement spanning over 5,000-square-feet and five fireplaces. The other is an 8,300-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom home built in 1940.
He purchased the property next door in 2010 under Aspen Ventures LLC, per WSJ. That lot has a 24,000-square-foot tudor-style, six-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion and had a listing price of $53 million.
Harrison Jacobs/Insider
Many of the neighborhood’s mansions are hidden away behind gates and protected by elaborate security systems.
City Realty
The three units, in The Century building on Manhattan’s the Upper West Side, were purchased from former Sony Music head Tommy Mottola, The Observer reported at the time.
More than a decade later, in 2012, he bought an additional unit in the building, $5.3 million in 2012, making him the owner of four condos in the building.
The Art Deco building was built in the 1930s, and boasts a concierge, elevator attendants, and three separate entrances.
As of 2021, Bezos and his ex-wife appear to still own the four units.
Shutterstock
In 2004, Bezos purchased Corn Ranch, an 165,000-acre stretch of land outside of Van Horn, Texas.
While he reportedly told the local paper he bought the property so his family would get the chance to live on a ranch like he did when he visited his grandfather as a child, it seems he’s mainly has been using the land for his aerospace company Blue Origin’s rocket launches.
Google Earth
The U-shaped ranch house seen above is a remnant from the seller, who told The Wall Street Journal that he put “millions” into renovating it. Behind the home is a bunkhouse that sleeps 12 people.
Blue Origin
As his space company has grown, he’s added to his Texas acreage.
Bezos and other passengers were onboard when Blue Origin successfully completed its first passenger spaceflight in 2021.
Getty Images
He spent $23 million on the property, which dates back to 1912 and has a spot on the National Register of Historic Places, The Washington Post reported.
Getty Images
The Obamas purchased an $8.1 million property nearby in 2017, which marked the second-most expensive transaction in the neighborhood — after Bezos’ — The Washington Post reported.
Harrison Jacobs/Business Insider
It’s been reported that Bezos may have also purchased the home across the street January 2020 for $5 million, though Insider could not confirm he owns the property.
Marketing by Visualhouse
The spread included a three-story penthouse and two units directly below it.
It was the priciest real estate deal south of Manhattan’s 42nd Street, appraiser Jonathan Miller told The Wall Street Journal at the time.
Marketing by Visualhouse
Bezos has since purchased two more units inside the prewar building. In 2020, he spent $16 million on an additional unit, and purchased a $23 million apartment in the building in 2021.
The purchases brought his grand total to $119 million of real estate in the one building, which has a fitness center, golf simulator, game room, and movie-screening room, according to the property’s website.
Shutterstock/Zhukova Valentyna
He first bought property in the cushy neighborhood in 2007, shelling out $24.45 million for a mansion that had tennis courts, a guesthouse, a six-car garage, and a pool, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time. In 2017, he bought the house next door for $12.9 million.
Scott seems to have gotten both of those homes in the divorce. Last year, she donated the two mansions to a housing charity.
Google Earth
The estate was designed for Jack Warner — the former president of Warner Bros. Studios — in the 1930s.
The most expensive home sale in California’s history at the time, Bezos purchased the house for $165 million from David Geffen, who bought it in 1990 for $47.5 million.
Google Maps
Like many of his other homes, privacy is key at the Warner Estate. Hedges surround the nine acres on which the 13,600-square-foot home sits.
Carlo Chirchirillo/Shutterstock
Bezos paid about $78 million for the Maui home, according to The New York Times.
In the weeks leading up to the purchase, Bezos made several donations to local organizations — including Hawaii Land Trust and Mālama Family Recovery Center, local news site Maui Now reported.
Sanchez announced that she and Bezos would donate $100 million to help Maui after neighborhoods on the island were devastated by fires.
“Jeff and I are heartbroken by what’s happening in Maui. We are thinking of all the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated,” Sanchez wrote on Instagram.
Their notable island neighbors include fellow billionaires Oprah Winfrey, Paul Thiel, and Oracle executive Larry Ellison, according to the Times.
In August, he added a $68 million mansion on Miami’s “billionaire bunker” island, Indian Creek Village, to his portfolio.
The home reportedly spans 9,300 square feet, and the entire property is about 2.8 acres. The exclusive island has been home to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Tom Brady, and billionaire investor Carl Icahn.
Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images; Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Bezos bought the seven-bedroom Indian Creek mansion for $79 million in October, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.
The nearly 2-acre mansion was built in 2000 and boasts features like a home theater, library, pool, and wine cellar.