EXCLUSIVE Mysterious green sludge is seen spewing out of New York City’s manholes in scene straight out of Ghost Busters

Green sludge was spotted on the streets of Manhattan this week

The reports have given rise to several theories: it could be poisonous or simply a coolant

A mysterious green sludge spewing from manholes in New York City caused confusion and panic this week.

The World Trade Center captured footage Tuesday of the fluorescent green liquid leaking through the street, creating neon-colored puddles.

Social media users joked that it could be Slimer from the movie The Ghostbusters, and others said the green slime was reminiscent of The Mutant Ninja Turtles.

While it may look alien, there is a factual explanation.

While it may look alien, there is a factual explanation.

An employee at O’Hara’s Restaurant and Pub, where the green liquid was spotted Tuesday, told DailyMail.com that city workers were testing the hotel’s sprinkler system across the street using a green foam, which contained the creepy residue. left behind.

A mixture of water and foam concentrate is pumped into the system to remove any residue that could restrict water flow.

Home foam drain cleaners are said to flush away any biofilm or gunk that has built up in the pipes.

DailyMail.com contacted New York City Transportation and Sanitation for more information but declined to comment.

The video was posted on X on Thursday by Then Pantelowho shared, “So there is literally green sludge bubbling out of the ground next to the World Trade Center right now.”

Theories about what the green ooze in Manhattan is surfaced, with some claiming it is a toxic substance and others certain the color comes from a coolant.

A post on an X-post from the scene reads: ‘This is water full of green dye. Plumbers often use harmless, fluorescent green dye to detect leaks in plumbing and sewer systems.’

One X user joked in a post: “Are there any turtles in sight?”

It is not the first time that green sludge has been found in the city.





A similar incident was seen in Michigan in 2019, but the green liquid was a toxic chemical linked to cancer that flowed from a closed industrial estate.

Most recently, reports emerged from a Brooklyn subway station in March when people saw “slime” building up at a ticket machine, which was also likely from testing a water system.

However, this was not the case in 2019 when a bright green liquid spilled onto a Michigan highway.

After sealing off the shoulder and studying the slime, officials suspect the substance is groundwater mixed with a chemical called hexavalent chromium.

Chromium prevents metals from rusting, which is linked to cancer in the lungs, stomach and intestines when inhaled or digested. It is found in tobacco smoke.

Michigan State Police confirmed Saturday that the brightly colored liquid was the cancer-causing chemical, tweeting, “The chemical drained from the basement of the building into the ground and made its way down a drain that flows into eastbound I-696.”

The chemical came from a nearby electroplating plant, which closed after owner Gary Sayers was jailed for a year for operating a hazardous waste storage facility without a permit, The Detroit Free Press reports.

Hazardous substances have been removed from the facility, but soil or groundwater contamination has reportedly not been addressed.

But authorities insisted there was no immediate danger to the public.