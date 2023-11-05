Former Sam Bankman-Fried Employee: ‘Great to See Justice Served’

Michael M. Santiago/GettyImages

Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents may have slumped over and held their heads in their hands as the court read out a guilty verdict for their son, but the mood outside the courthouse was one of relief and vindication.

Aditya Baradwaj, a former software engineer for Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund, Alameda research, told The Daily Beast that he and other former employees had been following the trial daily, and that the result “restores my faith in the legal and judicial system.”

“The reaction from all of us is it’s great to see justice is served, and it’s something we’ve been waiting for a long time,” he said. “It’s basically been a whole year of watching and waiting and hoping Sam won’t be able to pull the wool over the jury’s eyes.”

