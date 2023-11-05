Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    News

    Former Sam Bankman-Fried Employee: ‘Great to See Justice Served’

    By

    Nov 3, 2023 , , , , ,
    Former Sam Bankman-Fried Employee: ‘Great to See Justice Served’

    Michael M. Santiago/GettyImages

    Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents may have slumped over and held their heads in their hands as the court read out a guilty verdict for their son, but the mood outside the courthouse was one of relief and vindication.

    Aditya Baradwaj, a former software engineer for Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund, Alameda research, told The Daily Beast that he and other former employees had been following the trial daily, and that the result “restores my faith in the legal and judicial system.”

    “The reaction from all of us is it’s great to see justice is served, and it’s something we’ve been waiting for a long time,” he said. “It’s basically been a whole year of watching and waiting and hoping Sam won’t be able to pull the wool over the jury’s eyes.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    One of Tesla’s top Chinese competitors reportedly expected to lay off employees as it eyes the US market

    Nov 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy