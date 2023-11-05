Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    News

    White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is named American League Comeback Player of the Year after battling back from non-Hodgkin lymphoma and sealing emotional return to baseball

    By

    Nov 3, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is named American League Comeback Player of the Year after battling back from non-Hodgkin lymphoma and sealing emotional return to baseball

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Hendriks announced in January that he had been diagnosed with the disease
    The 34-year-old returned to MLB 39 days after announcing he was in remission
    DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

    By Eric Blum for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 4:55 PM EDT, November 3, 2023 | Updated: 5:03 PM EDT, November 3, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks was named American League Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday evening.

    The 34-year-old Australian announced in January that he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and was starting chemotherapy. In April, Hendriks completed treatment and announced that he was cancer-free.

    Hendriks returned to baseball 39 days after announcing on May 29 that he was in remission.

    Hendriks played in five games before being placed on the injured list on June 11. In August, it was announced that he had undergone Tommy John surgery and would miss the remainder of the season.

    Still, Hendriks, who was recovering from cancer, made sure he made the choice to win the prize.

    Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks was named American League Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday evening

    While accepting the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance in July, Hendriks revealed he spent most of the 2022 season battling stage four cancer.

    ‘That was an eye-opener. I didn’t feel too many symptoms, but I did have some lumps,” Hendriks said this summer at the ESPYs, where he won the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

    “It just shows you the power of the mind,” Hendriks continued. “If you think there’s nothing wrong and you believe you can do anything, then you can do anything.”

    Hendriks is a three-time All-Star and was named American League Reliever of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

    “I threw 100 miles per hour while I was going through stage 4 lymphoma and then came back after eight rounds of chemotherapy and four rounds of immunotherapy and was able to go out there and throw 96 miles per hour,” Hendriks said.

    ‘That’s not physically who I am. That’s all this, that’s all mental.’

    No date has been set for Hendriks’ return to baseball, but it’s possible he could return to the mound by the end of the 2024 season.

    White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is named American League Comeback Player of the Year after battling back from non-Hodgkin lymphoma and sealing emotional return to baseball

    By

    Related Post

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    One of Tesla’s top Chinese competitors reportedly expected to lay off employees as it eyes the US market

    Nov 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy