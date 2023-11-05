Davina McCall, 56, shows off her svelte physique in a glamorous pink thigh-split gown as she hosts the Stand Up To Cancer telethon

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Davina McCall looked stunning on Friday evening as she co-hosted the annual TV show for Stand Up To Cancer 2023.

The presenter, 56, wore a stunning floor-length pink dress with a sexy thigh-high slit and a bandeau neckline that showed off her figure.

Davina accessorized with a pair of pale pink pointed-toe heels and an array of simple gold jewelry, including a delicate bracelet.

Davina styled her brunette locks into a low bun, with her bangs framing her face.

She opted for a delicate glamor with a pink lip and smokey eyes.

Davina and Adam Hills introduced the show and then passed the lights off to Joe Lycett and Munya Chawawa.

Joe hilariously took the moment to describe the building they were in as a cross between a ‘spaceship and a really posh Natwest’.

Later in the program, Davina spoke to Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden as she is currently battling cancer, which has prevented her from taking part in this year’s dancing competition.

Amy wore a beautiful blue suit and wore a breast cancer ribbon on her lapel.

Amy was diagnosed with the disease in May and underwent treatment last summer, which was recently cut short when she shaved off her hair.

Earlier this week, she shared an update in which she shared a sweet photo on her Instagram with a fellow cancer patient while she was in the hospital.

Amy wrote alongside it: ‘Yayyyyy, my platelets were all good for chemo 7 and it was lovely @kiimmbo.6 7th too (a fellow pink sister on a similar journey) for both of us, next session we should ring that chemo bell and I just can’t wait!

‘So good to talk about chemo and breast cancer again today. The finish line is in sight for us, beautiful.’

DITL: A while later, the star showed the reality of what chemotherapy entails by posting a video

Amy wore a beautiful blue suit and wore a breast cancer ribbon on her lapel.

A while later, the star showed the reality of what chemotherapy entails by inserting a reel.

The live show kicks off the evening’s entertainment on Channel 4, with 90 minutes of comedy and music from Rita Ora.

A host of celebrities will appear on the show, including Strictly’s Oti Mabuse and actress Cush Jumbo, known for her role in The Good Wife.

The show will be followed by a brand new episode of Celebrity Gogglebox and then a nail-biting finale of Don’t Look Down with Paddy McGuinness.

The evening concludes with The SU2C Comedy Roast, hosted by Rhod Gilbert.

Over the past ten years, Rhod has raised almost £2 million for cancer care and research.

During a fundraising trip, he noticed some symptoms that later turned out to be head and neck cancer.

The comedian recently aired a documentary, Rhod Gilbert: A Pain In The Neck, in which he shared many video diaries about his cancer journey.

In another great moment in the show, Davina spoke to Dame Deborah James’ parents, Heather and Alistair.

Deborah was an avid fundraiser for cancer care and research after being diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 35.

After a long 5 year struggle, Deborah sadly passed away, but she left behind a wonderful legacy.

The podcaster, also known as BowelBabe, moved into end-of-life care for just two months before passing away in June 2022.

Thanks to her wonderful charitable efforts, the late Queen Elizabeth II made Deborah an official Dame and later that month Prince William visited for champagne to personally reward Deborah.

The campaign continued after Deborah’s death and raised a whopping £7 million.

Co-host: Davina and Adam Hills introduced the show, then passed the lights off to Joe Lycett and Munya Chawawa