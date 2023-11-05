Tom Sandoval Gets Booed by Thousands, Does Shirtless Push-Ups at BravoCon

Photo by Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images

Things are already getting off to a rough start for Tom Sandoval at this year’s BravoCon. During the SUR’ving It Up With The Cast of Vanderpump Rules panel, the Tom Tom owner was booed several times by hundreds of attendees. Even his random attempts to win the audience over with his biceps in the middle of the panel didn’t do him well.

Hundreds of fans flocked to Gold Stage at Caesar’s Forum to see the Vanderpump Rules cast—including Lisa Vanderpump, who didn’t attend last year’s BravoCon—to talk about the upcoming season and, of course, the Scandoval.

Luckily, for Sandoval, the crowd did not have an opportunity to boo him during his entrance to the stage, as the cast was brought out together. However, once the Q&A started, he could barely get a word out while generating some loud boos and groans. When moderator Karamo Brown asked Sandoval how felt about facing hundreds of his haters in a giant convention center, the reality star tried to keep it positive.

