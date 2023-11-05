Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    News

    Actor Accuses Russell Brand of Bathroom Sex Assault on Set of ‘Arthur’

    By

    Nov 4, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Actor Accuses Russell Brand of Bathroom Sex Assault on Set of ‘Arthur’

    James Manning/Getty Images

    Russell Brand, the British actor and comedian who’s recently been hit with a quartet of sexual assault allegations, has a new accuser who claims he exposed his penis on the set of Arthur in 2010 before sexually assaulting her in a bathroom.

    The allegation surfaced Friday in a motion obtained by The Daily Beast, in which the unidentified woman asked a New York judge for anonymity in an impending lawsuit set to be filed under the Adult Survivor’s Act.

    The woman alleges the assault occurred on July 7, 2010. Brand, who starred as Arthur’s central character at the peak of his Hollywood stardom, exposed his penis to her on set “in full view of the cast and crew,” the motion says, adding that Brand appeared drunk, and was carrying around a bottle of vodka.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    One of Tesla’s top Chinese competitors reportedly expected to lay off employees as it eyes the US market

    Nov 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy