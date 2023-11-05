Actor Accuses Russell Brand of Bathroom Sex Assault on Set of ‘Arthur’

James Manning/Getty Images

Russell Brand, the British actor and comedian who’s recently been hit with a quartet of sexual assault allegations, has a new accuser who claims he exposed his penis on the set of Arthur in 2010 before sexually assaulting her in a bathroom.

The allegation surfaced Friday in a motion obtained by The Daily Beast, in which the unidentified woman asked a New York judge for anonymity in an impending lawsuit set to be filed under the Adult Survivor’s Act.

The woman alleges the assault occurred on July 7, 2010. Brand, who starred as Arthur’s central character at the peak of his Hollywood stardom, exposed his penis to her on set “in full view of the cast and crew,” the motion says, adding that Brand appeared drunk, and was carrying around a bottle of vodka.

Read more at The Daily Beast.