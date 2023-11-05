Nick Carter is reduced to TEARS as he reveals he is ‘still processing’ brother Aaron’s ‘unbelievable’ death… ahead of one-year anniversary

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Nick Carter was moved to tears as he revealed he is “still processing” the death of his younger brother Aaron Carter, which happened a year ago this Sunday.

On November 5, 2022, Aaron’s housekeeper found him dead at home at the age of 34, which the coroner ruled was an accidental overdose.

An autopsy has now shown that the actor and singer drowned in the bath after consuming Xanax and panting. TMZ reported.

As the first anniversary of his ‘incredible’ family tragedy approached, 43-year-old Nick – who denied sexual assault allegations from three different accusers this year – bared his soul to E! News about his grieving process.

Looking back on his history with Aaron, Nick reflected that “no matter what he and I had been through in our lives, we were always able to make it right, always able to get back to that place, and now I can’t do that anymore. and you know, it hurts.”

Emotion: Nick Carter was moved to tears as he revealed he is ‘still processing’ the death of his younger brother Aaron Carter, which happened a year ago this Sunday

Dearly Departed: Aaron died on November 5, 2022, after drowning in a bath after taking Xanax and panting, according to his autopsy

Nick and his brother had an infamous rollercoaster relationship over the years, falling out several times as Aaron struggled with his demons.

Their issues came to a head in 2019, when Nick revealed that he and his sister Angel had filed a restraining order against Aaron.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent admissions that he harbors thoughts and intentions to kill my pregnant wife and unborn child, we have had no choice but to take all possible measures to protect ourselves and our family.” , Nick announced. Tweet.

When Aaron died, a devastated Nick wrote on Instagram: “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never faded.”

In his new interview, he said Aaron’s death is “still unbelievable to me” and that he feels the pain of his brother’s absence over the holidays.

“These are moments and milestones and moments where I actually shared those memories with my brother and with my family, good times,” Nick said.

“And even though I share it now with my kids and my family, it’s still true. There are times when I sit alone—or when I’m in my car—and I say to myself, “This is incredible.”

Nick’s eyes filled with tears and he found himself barely able to contain his emotion as he said, “Yeah, I’m still processing the whole thing, and sometimes you push it down because you don’t want to think about it , and then it comes out like this, so… but I hope one day I can make sense of it.”

Relatives: After recovering himself, Nick added: ‘It’s just he’s my brother anyway and I miss him, I love him’; Nick and Aaron are pictured

Ups and Downs: Nick and his brother had an infamous rollercoaster relationship over the years, going through multiple arguments as Aaron struggled with his demons; pictured 2005

Babe in arms: Last week a wrongful death lawsuit was filed on behalf of Aaron’s son Princeton Lyric Carter, who will turn two in three weeks

After collecting himself, he added, “It’s just that he’s my brother anyway and I miss him, I love him.” I hope one day it will all make sense and I’m working on it.’

Last week, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed on behalf of Aaron’s son Princeton Lyric Carter, who turns two the day before Thanksgiving.

Doctors and pharmacies are accused of prescribing Aaron drugs despite knowing of his “mental health and psychiatric condition” and not having sufficient medical grounds to provide him with the drugs. TMZ reports.

The drugs listed in the court documents include alprazolam – of which Xanax is a brand – as well as oxycodone and hydrocodone.

Walgreens is one of the defendants in the lawsuit, which alleges that pharmacists’ antennas should have been raised due to the amounts of medication Aaron was given, in light of his psychiatric problems.