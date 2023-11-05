Microsoft employees will keep free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate after complaints

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Microsoft planned to eliminate a free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefit for most of its 238,000 employees in January, but the company is now reversing that decision following employee complaints. The edge reported yesterday that Microsoft employees had raised objections about eliminating the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefit in 2024, and Xbox boss Phil Spencer personally investigated the situation.

Spencer has now confirmed that the decision will be reversed and that Microsoft employees will retain the benefit of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Here’s Spencer’s full message to Microsoft employees on the company’s internal Viva platform:

After discussing this further with the team, I just want to confirm that there will be no changes to Game Pass availability in 2024. If you have access to the Game Pass offer today, you will still have access. I appreciate the time to catch up and I’m sorry for the questions and confusion created. And thanks for supporting Xbox.

The rollback means that Microsoft employees continue to have free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which they have had since the subscription option launched in 2019. Microsoft employees have long enjoyed access to Xbox subscriptions, without charge, with Xbox Live Gold previously available as an employee benefit for years.

It’s not immediately clear why Microsoft initially decided to remove the benefit, but it appears to be more of a benefits/HR decision. as Spencer was unaware that it was planned and quickly took action to reverse the change.

