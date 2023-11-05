‘Summer House’ Exes Lindsay and Carl Finally Talk Axed Engagement at BravoCon

Bravo

Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke came face-to-face for the first time after Radke abruptly called off their engagement in September. The two kept it short and sweet for the most part, except for Hubbard, who made some quips about her canceled wedding throughout the panel.

Writer Brian Moylan, who moderated the discussion, started the panel addressing the elephant in the room. Hubbard had spilled on the details of the shocking breakup in an interview for Us Weekly this week. But she admitted that she was nervous talking about it in front of hundreds of fans at BravoCon—although she warmed up throughout the panel.

“I’m really nervous,” she said before the crowd tried to encourage her with cheers. “I’m not going to lie. I’m shaking.”

