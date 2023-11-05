Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Mark Meadows' Publisher Sues Him for Millions Over Election Lies in Book

    Mark Meadows' Publisher Sues Him for Millions Over Election Lies in Book

    The publisher of Mark Meadows’ book The Chief’s Chief has filed suit against the former White House chief of staff seeking millions in damages after he reportedly copped to lying in the book about the 2020 election being “rigged” and “stolen.”

    Meadows reportedly met repeatedly with Jack Smith’s team in its investigation into election interference and had admitted the 2020 election was the most secure in U.S. history—contradicting much of what he’d claimed in his book and allegedly breaking his agreement with the publisher.

    “Meadows’ reported statements to the Special Prosecutor and/or his staff [sic] and his reported grand jury testimony squarely contradict the statements in his Book, one central theme of which is that President Trump was the true winner of the 2020 Presidential Election and that election was ‘stolen’ and ‘rigged’ with the help from ‘allies in the liberal media,’ who ignored actual evidence of fraud, right there in plain sight for anyone to access and analyze,” the lawsuit from All Seasons Press states.

