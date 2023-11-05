The 8 best 4K TVs in 2023

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more
The S95C is one of the best 4K TVs you can buy in 2023.
Steven Cohen/Insider
The best 4K TVs are sharp, colorful, smart, and reliable, enabling them to act as the entertainment center of any room for movies, shows, sports, and video games. But, while all 4K TVs offer an Ultra HD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, overall picture quality can vary a lot between different models.
With image performance and general usability in mind, we picked the best 4K TVs you can buy in 2023 for a variety of needs and budgets. Our top pick, the Samsung S90C, delivers pixel-level contrast while managing to offer better color performance than similar TVs from other brands. Buyers on a budget should also consider the Hisense U6K, which is the cheapest 4K TV we’ve ever seen with an advanced Mini LED backlight.
We also recommend top models from Sony and LG, and have more great TV picks for high-end performance, midrange pricing, and gaming all accounted for. All of the displays listed below are sold in multiple screen sizes. Most retailers let you select different sizes from their listing pages, but performance may vary slightly depending on what size you purchase.
Our top picks for the best 4K TVs
Best overall: Samsung S90C 4K TV – See at Amazon
The Samsung S90c delivers some of the best 4K TV performance we’ve seen, and it’s the most affordable OLED with quantum dots on the market.
Best budget: Hisense U6K 4K TV – See at Amazon
Hisense’s U6K has advanced features, like a Mini LED backlight, that you don’t typically find in a budget-friendly TV like this.
Best midrange QLED: Hisense U7H 4K TV – See at Walmart
Hisense’s U7H provides impressive performance for the money, with brightness and local dimming that rival TVs that cost a lot more.
Best high-end QLED: Samsung QN90B 4K TV – See at Amazon
The QN90B is one of the brightest TVs you can buy for exceptional HDR punch and great performance in any living room.
Best midrange OLED: LG C3 4K TV – See at Amazon
LG’s C3 can’t get as bright as more expensive OLED displays, but it offers exceptional contrast and robust smart TV features.
Best high-end OLED: Sony A95L 4K TV – See at Amazon
Though pricey, the Sony A95L is the current 4K TV champ when it comes to picture accuracy for a high-end home theater experience.
Best for gaming: Samsung S95C 4K TV – See at Amazon
The Samsung S95C is one of the first OLED TVs to officially support a 144Hz refresh rate for high-end PC gaming, and it also lets you stream games through Xbox Game Pass.
Best for wall mounting: LG G3 4K TV – See at Amazon
LG’s G3 has a uniformly thin “Gallery Design” that makes it look stunning when hanging on your wall.
Ryan Waniata/Insider
Pros: Stunning contrast and colors with quantum dots, deep black levels, wide viewing angles, extensive gaming support
Cons: Doesn’t support Dolby Vision, interface can be a little sluggish
Serving as the successor to the 2022 S95B, the Samsung S90C delivers the best balance between picture performance and price of any 4K TV on the market. Like its predecessor, the display uses an OLED panel with quantum dots, which enables an infinite contrast ratio, a wide range of colors, and a brighter image than most competing TVs of this type.
The OLED tech gives the S90C inky black levels and wide viewing angles, while the display’s use of quantum dots allows it to produce brighter colors than a regular OLED. This makes the TV a great fit for average living rooms and dark home theaters alike. HDR movies and shows from 4K Blu-rays or streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney Plus look especially stunning using the HDR10 and HDR10+ formats.
Smart TV features are also robust, with access to every popular app there is, along with Alexa and Bixby voice control. Though we do wish navigation was a little smoother, the interface is solid and it even includes a Gaming Hub that lets you access cloud services like Xbox Game Pass to stream games without a console. And if you pair the TV with a gaming PC, it can support a smooth 144Hz refresh rate.
The only notable con here is the TV’s lack of Dolby Vision support. Most Dolby Vision content will instead play in standard HDR10, which isn’t quite as precise, but the TV’s HDR10 performance is so strong that most people won’t notice a difference.
There are better looking 2023 TVs on the market, including Samsung’s own S95C, but they cost more. With deal prices as low as $1,600, the 65-inch S90C is easily the best 4K TV — and best TV period — that you can get for the money.
Read our Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV review.
*The 83-inch version of the S90C does not use quantum dots so its color performance is not expected to match that of smaller models.
Ryan Waniata/Insider
Pros: Budget-friendly price, quantum dot display with Mini LED local dimming, comprehensive HDR format support
Cons: Brightness and contrast are limited compared to more expensive TVs, 60Hz panel, narrow viewing angles, smart TV interface can lag
The Hisense U6K is the best 4K TV for anyone who wants an affordable QLED display that doesn’t skimp on picture quality.
The TV uses quantum dots and full-array local dimming, which are features typically reserved for midrange and high-end display models. Even better, the U6K also uses a Mini LED backlight, which enables it to have even more precise control over its light output. At a typical sale price of just $550, the 65-inch U6K is the most affordable Mini LED TV we’ve ever seen.
The TV’s contrast performance isn’t on par with more expensive sets that have more dimming zones, like the U7 series or Samsung QN90B, but that’s understandable given the difference in price. You still get a wide color gamut and up to 600 nits of brightness, which is enough to start seeing the benefits of HDR content. You even get Dolby Vision support to produce the most accurate HDR image the TV is capable of.
On the downside, the display is limited to a 60Hz panel so you can’t get 120Hz support with a PS5 of Xbox Series X. Viewing angles aren’t the best either, but they’re on par with what you can expect in this price range. And though the Google TV interface lags more than we’d like, it still performs well enough for a budget set.
If you’re looking to dip your toes into the 4K HDR market, the Hisense U6K is a great entry-level choice. It’s affordable without sacrificing features that really make a 4K HDR TV worth owning.
Check out our full Hisense U6K 4K TV review.
Amazon
Pros: Great bang-for-your-buck performance, quantum dot color and full-array local dimming, extensive HDR support
Cons: Mediocre viewing angles, some blooming visible
The Hisense U7H delivers performance that’s on par with many displays that cost quite a bit more, making it one of the best 4K TVs you can get for under $800. The QLED panel delivers up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and it has full-array local dimming to control contrast in specific zones across the screen.
Of course, there are tradeoffs you get when going with a midrange set, but the U7H impresses for the money. Though brightness can’t match the more expensive Samsung QN90B, the U7H has good HDR performance, and it supports all of the major formats, including Dolby Vision.
On top of all that, the TV even has a 120Hz panel with HDMI 2.1, so it can support advanced gaming features when paired with a PS5 or Xbox Series X. The display’s Google TV platform isn’t our favorite interface, but you still get access to every app you could want, along with Google Assistant voice control.
For sale prices as low as $640, the U7H offers exceptional value. You’ll need to pay more if you need something brighter and with wider viewing angles, but if you want a solid home theater display that has good gaming performance on a budget, the U7H should be high on your list.
Amazon
Pros: Incredibly bright image, high color volume with quantum dots, Mini LED panel with full-array local dimming, wide viewing angles for a QLED
Cons: Contrast can’t match an OLED, doesn’t support Dolby Vision
The Samsung QN90B is an impressive QLED TV, and it provides one of the brightest images you can get. With a peak of around 2,000 nits, the display is able to make high dynamic range highlights really pop, making it an excellent choice to show off HDR movies and shows using the HDR10 and HDR10+ formats.
The TV also makes use of quantum dots to enable excellent color volume, and a Mini LED backlight with full-array local dimming to produce deep black levels. The backlight’s dimming isn’t as precise as an OLED panel, however, so you might see some minor blooming and haloing around bright objects. But, compared to cheaper QLED models, the QN90B gets remarkably close to OLED-level contrast while delivering nearly double the peak brightness of a typical OLED.
The TV’s high brightness capabilities also make it a good choice for living rooms that let in a lot of ambient light. And it has some of the widest viewing angles we’ve seen on a TV of this type. Smart TV capabilities are also solid, with access to plenty of apps and Samsung’s Gaming Hub.
When it comes to high-end TVs, we still prefer models with OLED technology thanks to their superior contrast handling, but the QN90B is an excellent QLED TV for buyers who want an extra-bright display and don’t want to ever think twice about burn-in.
Best Buy
Pros: Excellent contrast and black levels, Dolby Vision HDR support, Alexa and Google voice control, tons of size options
Cons: Not as bright as more expensive OLED models, color isn’t as good as OLEDs with quantum dots
Year after year, LG’s C-Series remains a top contender for the best 4K TV you can buy. And though this year’s C3 isn’t a big upgrade over the 2022 C2, it’s still a fantastic TV. If it wasn’t for the Samsung S90C’s competitive price, it might even earn the top spot on this list. While it lacks the quantum dot tech that gives Samsung’s OLED a boost in brightness and color volume, the C3 still delivers great picture quality and reliable smart TV performance.
Like all OLED displays, the C3 has an infinite contrast ratio with deep black levels that look fantastic when watching movies in a dark room. It also has wide viewing angles so the image doesn’t distort or fade if you’re sitting toward the side of the TV. Peak brightness is also solid for a midrange OLED, at around 800 nits, but it can’t match the 1,000+ nits that more expensive OLED models can achieve.
On the plus side, the C3 does have one picture quality perk that our top pick lacks: Dolby Vision support. Dolby Vision is regarded as the best HDR format since it can more precisely tell your TV how to display contrast and colors, and Dolby Vision is supported on tons of streaming services and 4K Blu-ray discs.
LG’s webOS platform also works well to provide easy access to popular apps and the TV’s unique Magic Remote allows you to navigate menus by pointing at the screen. Though you can still find last year’s very similar C2 in stock at some stores, the C3 is often on sale for even less than that older model. With that in mind, the 2023 C3 is now the better buy.
Sony
Pros: Infinite contrast ratio with quantum dot color, brightest OLED we’ve seen, advanced picture processing, Dolby Vision support
Cons: Expensive compared to direct competitors, has just two HDMI 120Hz ports
If you want the best high-end OLED TV for a home theater, the Sony A95L is the current champ. Like Samsung’s OLEDs, it uses an advanced panel with quantum dots to achieve a brighter picture with better color volume than a typical OLED display.
But while Samsung’s top OLEDs max out at around 1,350 nits, we measured a peak of 1,500 nits on the A95L. That’s 50% brighter than Sony’s 2022 A95K, and it makes the A95L’s image truly pop during scenes with especially bright highlights.
And unlike Samsung OLEDs, the A95L also supports Dolby Vision and benefits from the company’s proprietary picture processing to optimize the image and upscale lower quality sources. Sony remains the leader when it comes to delivering a truly accurate picture for the best movie-watching experience.
The A95L’s Google TV operating system also works well so you can stream all your favorite services. A handy voice remote is included with Google Assistant voice control, and it has a backlight that turns on when you pick it up. The TV’s stand can even be set up in either a high-profile arrangement (if you want to put a soundbar in front) or a low-profile mode for a flush look on your entertainment console.
It’s expensive, but the Sony A95L OLED is the best 4K TV you can buy for truly high-end performance. Most people will be more than satisfied with something cheaper, like the Samsung S90C, but if you can afford it and you really want a premium TV that does it all, the A95L is the display to buy.
Steven Cohen/Insider
Pros: One of the brightest OLEDs on the market, impressive quantum dot color, infinite contrast ratio, 144Hz panel for high frame rate PC gaming, support for cloud gaming services
Cons: Doesn’t support Dolby Vision, pricey compared to the very similar S90C
For the most part, we consider our top overall pick, the Samsung S90C, to be the best 4K TV for gaming as well. But if you’re looking for an even more high-end alternative that can deliver a slightly more premium experience, Samsung’s step-up S95C model is also a fantastic buy.
The S95C has all of the essentials that gamers look for, including VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode). Like the S90C, it’s also one of the only OLED TVs that has 144Hz capabilities and built-in support for cloud gaming services like Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now.
With a 144Hz panel, you can connect a gaming PC or gaming laptop to the TV to get incredibly smooth gameplay, so long as your computer is powerful enough to output 144 frames per second. And though the PS5 and Xbox Series X don’t support 144Hz, they do support 120Hz through the S95C.
The S95C has very low input lag, so there’s little delay between button presses and their corresponding actions on screen. AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync are both supported as well to reduce screen tearing.
The cheaper S90C also offers the above features, but the S95C steps things up with a 30% brighter image that’s capable of a peak of around 1,360 nits. That’s one of the brightest OLEDs we’ve seen. It also boasts a more premium design that has a uniformly thin profile and a separate One Connect Box for all of its inputs.
Again, we still recommend our best overall pick, the S90C, as the top gaming TV for most people. But for shoppers who want a little extra, the S95C delivers an even more high-end experience. When it comes to pure picture quality, this is the best Samsung TV you can buy.
Read our Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV review.
Best Buy
Pros: OLED Evo panel with MLA tech delivers impressive brightness, Dolby Vision HDR support, uniformly thin design
Cons: Need to buy a stand separately, doesn’t use quantum dots like Sony and Samsung OLEDs
LG’s G3 OLED is specifically designed to hang flush on your wall with virtually no gap. It features a uniformly thin design that measures just under an inch, and it looks simply beautiful when wall mounted. The G3 serves as the successor to last year’s impressive LG G2 OLED 4K TV. While that model was already stellar, the G3 offers a nice jump in brightness and it’s now on sale for a similar price.
Though there are OLED TVs with thinner profiles, like the Samsung S95C, that display requires a separate connection box to house its ports and processing components. The G3 manages to maintain a slim design while keeping everything within the TV’s cabinet.
And thankfully, the display’s picture performance is just as impressive as its elegant styling. The panel doesn’t use quantum dots like Sony and Samsung OLEDs, but it does use “Micro Lens Array” (MLA) technology that enables it to produce impressive peak brightness levels. In fact, it can hit a peak of around 1,450 nits, which is just under what the Sony A95L can hit. On the downside, its lack of quantum dots does mean that color volume isn’t as high as what you’d get on the A95L or Samsung’s OLEDs.
It’s also important to note that the G3 is really built with wall mounting in mind. So much so that it doesn’t even come with a traditional TV stand. You can buy one separately, but that adds to the cost, so we recommend going with a different model if you want something to rest on an entertainment console.
Steven Cohen/Insider
To test TV models for consideration in our best 4K TVs guide, we evaluate a series of key factors, including picture clarity, high dynamic range (HDR) performance, color gamut, contrast, viewing angles, smart TV capabilities, navigation speed, and value.
To measure a TV’s brightness and color capabilities we use an X-Rite iDisplay Plus colorimeter with test patterns found on the Spears & UHD HDR Benchmark 4K Blu-ray.
We also use a series of demo scenes and real-world content to evaluate each TV’s overall picture quality, with a specific focus on scenes that emphasize black levels, specular highlights, color fidelity, and sharpness with native 4K, high definition (HD), and standard definition (SD) material via streaming services, cable, and Blu-ray players.
Smart TV functionality is also considered, with tests to measure how long apps take to launch and how smooth menu navigation is. We also evaluate voice search responsiveness and digital assistant capabilities.
Steven Cohen/Insider
What are the best brands for 4K TVs?
LG, Samsung, and Sony are among the top TV brands. Though typically more expensive than other options, these companies’ TVs are known for delivering cutting-edge technology, modern designs, and great quality control. If you’re in the market for a premium TV, you can’t go wrong with flagship models from these manufacturers.
Meanwhile, brands like TCL, Hisense, and Vizio are top players in the midrange and value-priced TV market. Though build quality isn’t always on par with more expensive brands, these companies offer advanced features, like quantum dots and Mini LED dimming, for less than the competition. If you want the best bang-for-your buck in a midrange TV, these are the brands you should consider first.
Companies like Amazon and Roku have also started to manufacture their own entry-level and midrange TVs with mixed results. Their flagship offerings are decent options when on sale, but you can typically find better displays for less money from TCL, Hisense, or Vizio.
Finally, there are budget brands like Toshiba and Insignia that are known for selling entry-level LED displays that use Amazon’s Fire TV operating system. Though inexpensive, these sets are about as basic as TVs get. We typically recommend paying a bit more to get one of our picks for the best 4K TVs listed above, but these displays are decent enough if you just want a cheap TV for casual viewing, especially in a smaller screen size.
What size 4K TV should I get?
What size 4K TV you should buy really comes down to how much space you have, how far you’re going to sit from your display, and what your budget is. In general, bigger TVs cost more than smaller ones with comparable features, and you’ll need to have enough wall space or a large enough TV stand to accommodate whatever display you get.
TV sizes typically start as small as 24 inches and can go up to 98 inches. A few manufacturers have premium models that are even larger. A lot of companies reserve their best picture quality and design features for their bigger sizes. Though not a hard rule, midrange features are often reserved for models that are 50 inches or larger, and high-end features tend to start in 55-inch models.
Most companies use 65 inches as their flagship size to highlight their best 4K TVs, and for many people, 65 inches hits just the right sweet spot to offer a solid home theater experience without taking up too much real estate or totally breaking the bank. Check out our best 65-inch TV guide for more display recommendations at that size.
If space and budget aren’t a concern, what size 4K TV you should get can be best determined by how far you plan to sit from your display. This is because the benefits of 4K resolution become most noticeable when you sit at a distance of about one to 1.5 times the size of your TV. For instance, to get the most out of a 65-inch 4K TV, you should sit between 5.4 and 8.1 feet from your TV. Crutchfield has a handy chart that provides recommended 4K TV sizes based on your seating distance.
What are the best smart TV interfaces?
Practically any new 4K TV you buy will be a smart TV, which means it features built-in support for accessing popular apps and streaming services. However, different companies use different smart TV interfaces, and some people may prefer one platform over the other.
Here’s a rundown of different smart TV interfaces with details on which TV manufacturers use them:
Tizen: SamsungwebOS: LGSmartCast: VizioGoogle TV: Sony, TCL, HisenseRoku TV: Roku, TCL, HisenseFire TV: Amazon, Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer, Hisense
Though a few services may be missing here and there, all of the major streaming players are supported across every platform. Navigation style, personalization options, and extra features differ across each system, however.
We prefer Roku’s interface for being the simplest, most user-friendly, and reliable of the bunch, but its visual style is a bit outdated compared to other operating systems that present a more content-focused approach. Ultimately, every system has its own pros and cons, and they all get the job done.
But if you are unhappy with your TV’s built-in interface, you can always purchase a separate streaming device with the interface you prefer. Roku and Fire TV options are often on sale for as low as $20.
What’s the difference between OLED and QLED?
OLED and QLED TVs are two of the most popular display types on the market, and they each have their own pros and cons.
OLEDs have self-illuminating screens. This means they can precisely dim and brighten each pixel to create an infinite contrast ratio. This makes OLED the ideal choice for people who want the absolute best image quality, especially if you like to watch movies in a dark home theater.
QLED TVs, meanwhile, are a type of LED TV that rely on older LCD panel technology that requires a backlight to illuminate their pixels. These backlights can include multiple zones to brighten and dim specific areas, but even the most advanced QLED models can’t match the pixel-level contrast of an OLED. This can cause an uneven look in dark scenes where you can see halos around bright objects, or washed out black levels that look gray.
Where QLED TVs have an edge, however, is with max brightness. Midrange and high-end QLED TVs can get brighter than most OLEDs. This makes a QLED TV a better fit for rooms that let in a lot of light. QLED models also tend to be less expensive than OLED TVs and they present no risk for burn-in.
What is burn-in?
Even the best OLED TVs are technically susceptible to an issue called burn-in. If a static image is left on the screen for hours on end — the CNN or ESPN logo in the corner, for example — a faint, ghostly image can get left stuck on the TV.
Though OLED owners should be aware of this risk, OLED TVs have specific measures built-in to prevent burn-in, including pixel-refreshers and pixel-shift modes. Publications like Rtings have conducted long-term tests with OLEDs, and while their results do show that burn-in is possible, their tests show that people with regular viewing habits don’t need to worry about it.
I’ve personally owned an LG CX OLED TV for almost two years now, and the display has no signs of burn-in. Though burn-in is something that QLED TV owners don’t have to think twice about, in my experience, as long as you don’t plan on watching CNN all day long, burn-in shouldn’t be a factor when deciding whether or not to buy an OLED.