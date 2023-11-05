Saying goodbye to a Friend! Matthew Perry’s loved ones gather at private ceremony to celebrate actor’s life

Matthew Perry’s private funeral took place Friday at Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in Los Angeles

Perry, 54, was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Saturday: his cause of death has not yet been confirmed

Perry’s father John Bennett Perry and stepfather Keith Morrison were seen at the cemetery on Friday: his Friends co-stars were not spotted

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A private funeral was held for Matthew Perry on Friday, six days after he was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. He was 54.

Perry’s father, John Bennett Perry, and stepfather, Keith Morrison, were spotted at Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in Los Angeles on Friday.

Located across from Warner Bros Studios, where Friends was filmed for ten seasons, the cemetery is the final resting place of a galaxy of Hollywood stars, including Carrie Fisher, Bette Davis, Stan Laurel, Buster Keaton, Michael Hutchinson and Anne Heche.

His Friends co-stars were not seen, although Jennifer Aniston’s bodyguards were seen driving from her LA home and arriving at the location.

Tributes poured in for Friends star Matthew Perry after he was found dead on Saturday

On Monday, Aniston and the rest of the cast — Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kurdow — released a statement describing their shock and sadness.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family,” the cast said in a joint statement on Monday.

“There is so much to say, but now we are going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“We will say more in due course, as soon as we are able to do so.

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends and everyone who loved him around the world.”