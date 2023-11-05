Touching moment Queen Camilla is VERY affectionate with the King during their trip to Kenya

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

This is the touching moment Queen Camilla showed her affection for King Charles III during his state visit to Kenya.

Camilla briefly patted Her Majesty’s bum during her visit to Nairobi National Park on Wednesday, November 1.

The Queen’s fleeting display of love was filmed and posted to Instagram today.

The clip was uploaded to the social media platform by the account royal_updates_uk, with the caption: “Steady on Camilla! “.

The act of kindness took place as the King and Queen observed the work of the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s elephant orphanage.

Camilla briefly patted King Charles III on the butt during his visit to Nairobi National Park on Wednesday, November 1.

The Queen’s fleeting display of love was filmed and posted on Instagram today.

The King and Queen have just completed their five-day state visit to their African country, their first to a Commonwealth country since the King’s accession to the throne.

While at the national park on Wednesday, the Queen had the chance to feed an orphaned baby elephant today.

The royal couple watched a herd of orphaned elephants play at the wildlife center.

She fed orphaned baby elephant Mzinga, one of the center’s youngest aged one, and said: “They look very content, very happy.”

Camilla wore a cotton Liberty elephant and peacock print dress by Fiona Clare with a pair of practical and clearly well-worn brown ankle boots.

As she was introduced to the keepers, many of whom had worked at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust for decades, she said: “Everyone knows everyone, it’s so nice.”

The Queen was guided by Angela Sheldrick, whose mother, Lady Daphne, founded the orphanage.

She was introduced to head keeper Edwin Lusichi, who has worked at the center for more than 20 years, and other keepers, before the baby elephant took a mud bath.

They explained that elephants often indulge in mud bathing to form a layer on their skin to protect them from insects and sunburn.

The King later joined the Queen and they heard about the work of the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. The royal family watched the baby elephants as they enjoyed their mud baths.

During the trip, the Queen fed one of the center’s youngest baby elephants, Mzinga (pictured), with formula.

As well as feeding an elephant, Camilla learned about the trust’s work in the conservation and preservation of wildlife and protected areas across Kenya on the second day of the state visit to Kenya.

King Charles III later joined his wife and watched the elephants play together at the Wildlife Center.

The King and Queen ended their state visit today by visiting one of Kenya’s most iconic landmarks and posing happily in a tuk tuk, after Camilla joined in a lively dance with survivors of sexual violence.

Charles and Camilla posed with the eco-friendly electric vehicle outside Fort Jesus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, happily hopping inside after the seats were carefully wiped down for them.

Informed that the vehicle can reach speeds of up to 60 km/h, the couple widened their eyes and laughed – especially as their driver, Eunice Karanja, accidentally started the vehicle lightly.

The tuk-tuk – a widely used form of urban transport in Mombasa – is named after it to imitate the sound of a small two-stroke engine.

But unlike older models, the new electric alternatives offer a smoother ride with minimal noise.

This had been covered in a traditional Kenyan print design and branded ‘GREAT’, an international campaign aimed at showcasing the best of Britain.

Earlier, the Queen donned her dancing shoes to show her support for volunteers and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Camilla, 76, joined Sauti Ya Wanawake (Women’s Voices) at the Situation Room in Mombasa, a center that supports volunteers and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The group sang songs about the power and importance of women in society.

Camilla shuffled her feet and smiled as the women raised their hands in the air, singing and singing traditional African songs.

During her visit to The Situation Room, volunteers and staff (pictured) invited Queen Camilla (pictured) to dance with them.

The King and Queen sat in an electric tuktuk with a driver from the British High Commission during a visit to Fort Jesus

Charles and Camilla visited Fort Jesus to learn about the British, Portuguese and Omani influence on the fort’s architecture.

The royals were also able to explore Fort Jesus during their visit today.

Inside the fort, the couple held umbrellas in vain to protect themselves from the elements, with Queen Camilla – wearing a Fiona Clare print dress – shrugging her shoulders and smiling at the chaos.

The king walked along the harbor-facing wall to a viewpoint overlooking the ocean, to appreciate the fort’s strategic location, while his wife browsed the local craft stalls.

Her Majesty heard about the impact of climate change on the Fort and the strategies that have been implemented to mitigate the associated risks.

The King and Queen also met local creatives who, with UK support, are preserving local cultural practices for future generations – and admired a dance troupe.

The royal couple were pictured battling torrential rain as they headed to their appointments in Mombasa this morning, during their official visit to Kenya.

The sound of the pouring rain was punctuated by cries of “Vive le Roi” from the crowds gathered to see the couple, making the trip reminiscent of their recent trip to Paris.

Charles and Camilla were visiting Kenya at the invitation of Kenyan President William Ruto, to celebrate relations between the two countries.

The visit comes as Kenya prepares to commemorate 60 years of independence.