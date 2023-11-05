De Niro’s Ex-Assistant: He Made Me ‘Physically Uncomfortable’ With ‘Creepy’ Requests

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Taking the witness stand Friday, Graham Chase Robinson testified that her former boss Robert De Niro called her a bitch several times while she worked for him and that he made her “physically uncomfortable” when he insisted she scratch his back.

“I mentioned there was a back scratcher he could use instead. He said ‘I prefer the way you do it,’” Robinson testified, according to The Daily Mail. “It was creepy, just disgusting.”

Robinson is seeking $12 million for alleged gender discrimination while she worked as his personal assistant from 2008 to 2018. Her lawsuit alleges that De Niro treated her like an “office wife” by assigning her tasks like mending clothes or vacuuming his apartment. De Niro has denied the allegations and erupted at Robinson earlier this week during his testimony, shouting “Shame on you, Chase Robinson!”

