Russell Brand is accused of sexually assaulting an actress on the set of ‘Arthur’ in 2010 – three months before he married Katy Perry – in latest allegation after four women accused comedian of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse

Russell Brand was accused of sexually assaulting an actress on the set of ‘Arthur’ in 2010. The actor is facing another allegation after four women accused him of rape, sexual assault and of psychological violence.

The maverick comedian and actor, 48, faced serious accusations from a string of women which were revealed in an investigation by the Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

A series of other claims then emerged in the weeks that followed, as the women told their stories to newspapers and the BBC.

Now, in addition to several complaints against him, Brand has been accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed Friday in New York, marking the first such accusation brought in court.

The woman, identified only as “Jane Doe,” claimed she was assaulted while appearing as an extra in a scene from “Arthur” filmed at Le Cirque restaurant in Manhattan in July 2010 – just three months before Brand married pop star Katy Perry.

Russell Brand was accused of sexually assaulting an actress on the set of ‘Arthur’ in 2010 (pictured filming ‘Arthur’ in New York in 2010)

Brand was last seen in public leaving the Troubabour Theater Wembley Park, northwest London, after performing a comedy on September 16.

Brand pictured with his then-fiancee Katy Perry in January 2010. He allegedly sexually assaulted an actress in July of that year.

The woman alleges in an affidavit that Brand “appeared drunk, smelled of alcohol and was carrying a bottle of vodka onto the set” before attacking her. She also claims he exposed his penis to her during filming.

The affidavit continues: “The sexual assault occurred later that day while I was in the bathroom.

‘Mr. Brand came in after me and assaulted me, while a member of the production team guarded the door from the outside.

The allegation in question comes at a time when Brand was dating pop star Katy Perry.

The celebrity couple got engaged in January 2010 and the incident reportedly happened three months before they got married in October of the same year.

Brand and Perry would have a short-lived marriage, divorcing after just 14 months. He is now married to Laura Gallacher, the younger sister of TV star Kirsty Gallacher and the daughter of golfer Bernard Gallacher.

MailOnline has contacted Brand for comment. So far, he has vehemently denied all allegations and insisted that in the past he had been “very, very promiscuous” but that all relationships were “consensual.”

The alleged assault — after he was allegedly drunk — comes as Brand publicly celebrated 20 years of sobriety from alcohol and drugs in 2022. New York Magazine also reported in a 2011 article about Brand and the movie “Arthur” that he had been sober. for eight years.

The woman alleges in an affidavit that Brand “appeared drunk, smelled of alcohol and was carrying a bottle of vodka onto the set” before attacking her. Pictured: Brand on the set of “Arthur” in 2010

Russell Brand allegedly assaulted the actress three months before marrying Katy Perry. Pictured: Brand attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Get Him To The Greek” at the Greek Theater on May 25, 2010.

Brand (pictured in Los Angeles, 2019), 48, faced serious accusations from a series of women which were revealed in an investigation by the Sunday Times and the Channel 4 Dispatches programme.

The lawsuit was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which expands the window for alleged victims to sue their abusers.

The woman claims she “suffered and continues to suffer extreme embarrassment, shame and fear” and now has “difficulty trusting others” due to the alleged sexual abuse .

Other defendants in the lawsuit include Warner Brothers, which produced the 2011 romantic comedy, which was a remake of the 1981 film of the same name, as well as other companies involved in film production.

The suit seeks unspecified damages from Brand for assault, battery, false imprisonment and emotional infliction.

Brand starred as an alcoholic, womanizing heir to a fortune alongside Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig and Nick Nolte.

The latest allegation against Brand comes six weeks after he was accused of abusive and predatory behavior, including rape, sexual assault and psychological abuse, between 2006 and 2013, at the height of his fame.

He vehemently denied the allegations – but the BBC, Channel 4 and production company Banijay have launched investigations into his behaviour, while the Met Police and Thames Valley Police have said they are investigating other complaints .

Early allegations included a woman saying Brand raped her against the wall of his Los Angeles home without a condom in 2013. She was treated for a rape attack the same day, according to medical records seen by the Times .

Another woman claimed he was sexually assaulted when she was 16 and still at school in the UK.

A third claimed Brand sexually assaulted her while she worked with him in Los Angeles. She alleged that she repeatedly told him to let go of her and that when he finally did, he “turned around.”

The fourth claimed she was sexually assaulted by Brand in the UK and accused him of being physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

Russell Brand in Big Brother’s Little Brother in 2006. Several women have accused him of sexual assault and predatory behavior.

Following the scandal, a fifth woman filed a complaint with the Metropolitan Police, claiming she was sexually assaulted by the star in Soho, London, in 2003.

Another accused Brand of locking her in a dressing room and pinning her on a couch with a “glazed” look on his face. The alleged incident, as reported by The Sun, allegedly took place in 2008, when the comedian was 33, after a gig in west London.

A woman also came forward, claiming that Brand exposed himself to her in an office where the BBC operated in Los Angeles in 2008, before going to pre-record a show for Radio 2 in which he appeared to joke about alleged incident.

And another, who was named Sarah to protect her identity, claimed the comic left her “vulnerable and intimidated” after he allegedly refused to give her a taxi until she performed an act sexual.

After Scotland Yard launched a criminal investigation into Brand, the Mail revealed last month that Thames Valley Police were also investigating “information relating to allegations of harassment and stalking” made by a woman.