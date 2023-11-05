What It’s Like to Watch ‘Real Housewives’ With 1,000 Fans

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Many Bravo fans consider watching their favorite reality shows the ultimate comfort activity. They can sit back, relax, and unwind as they tune in to people bickering about things as petty as a pair of iconically loud clogs or as significant as a world-rocking cheating scandal. But what happens when Bravo fanatics are plucked off of their couches and placed into a room with thousands of other devotees—many of whom might even have a love more intense than theirs—to watch an episode together?

Well, it’s not exactly the pure, unforgettable chaos one might expect, but it certainly is a goddamn party.

Bravo fanatics poured into the Gold Stage event room at Las Vegas’ Caesars Forum on Friday afternoon during BravoCon in Las Vegas, drinks and snacks in hand and ready to get a glimpse at the Season 2 premiere of Real Housewives of Dubai—currently slated to debut sometime in 2024. RHODubai’s lack of formal release date made the event feel all the more exclusive for patrons who had spent their hard-earned cash to mingle with their favorite Bravolebs while enjoying special perks. And they were very much intent on getting their money’s worth.

Read more at The Daily Beast.