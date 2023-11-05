Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    News

    What It’s Like to Watch ‘Real Housewives’ With 1,000 Fans

    By

    Nov 4, 2023 , , , ,
    What It’s Like to Watch ‘Real Housewives’ With 1,000 Fans

    Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

    Many Bravo fans consider watching their favorite reality shows the ultimate comfort activity. They can sit back, relax, and unwind as they tune in to people bickering about things as petty as a pair of iconically loud clogs or as significant as a world-rocking cheating scandal. But what happens when Bravo fanatics are plucked off of their couches and placed into a room with thousands of other devotees—many of whom might even have a love more intense than theirs—to watch an episode together?

    Well, it’s not exactly the pure, unforgettable chaos one might expect, but it certainly is a goddamn party.

    Bravo fanatics poured into the Gold Stage event room at Las Vegas’ Caesars Forum on Friday afternoon during BravoCon in Las Vegas, drinks and snacks in hand and ready to get a glimpse at the Season 2 premiere of Real Housewives of Dubai—currently slated to debut sometime in 2024. RHODubai’s lack of formal release date made the event feel all the more exclusive for patrons who had spent their hard-earned cash to mingle with their favorite Bravolebs while enjoying special perks. And they were very much intent on getting their money’s worth.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    One of Tesla’s top Chinese competitors reportedly expected to lay off employees as it eyes the US market

    Nov 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy