Christian Wilkins turns heads in a hooded satin top while Karl Stefanovic beams with wife Jasmine as they lead the star-studded pack inside The Birdcage at Derby Day in Melbourne

Many of Australia’s stars dressed to impress as they took to major racetracks to celebrate Derby Day at Flemington Racecourse on Saturday.

Christian Wilkins showed off his quirky style as he arrived at the star-studded event wearing black pants and a layered silk top that draped over his hair.

The 28-year-old aspiring actor, who is the son of Nine’s entertainment editor Richard Wilkins, completed his look with a pair of black boots and a simple gold necklace.

Christian was accompanied by his father’s colleague Karl Stefanovic, who was all smiles with his glamorous wife Jasmine on his arm.

Jasmine kept her look simple and elegant in a black designer dress which featured sheer material to show off her fabulous figure.

She accessorized with a Prada handbag and tied her blonde locks into a casual yet elegant ponytail.

Christian’s father Richard Wilkins, 69, was also there with his girlfriend Nicola Dale.

Meanwhile, footy WAG Jessie Murphy looked like a real-life Barbie doll with her blonde locks cascading over her shoulders.

The 32-year-old was the epitome of pretty elegance in a conservative cream dress and matching heels.

AFL heartthrob Bailey Smith, 22, attracted attention while attending his stunning girlfriend Gemma Dawkins.

The young couple have been dating for a while, but Derby Day is the first major event they have attended together publicly.

They looked completely smitten and stylish, with Bailey wearing a casual gray suit while Gemma wore an off-the-shoulder black dress and a pair of dark sunglasses.

They were joined by Rob Mills who looked dapper in light beige pants and a black blazer.

The Neighbors star completed his look with a white button-down shirt and patterned tie as he smiled on the red carpet.

Jessie showed off a hint of cleavage in her elegant dress as she posed modestly.

He wasn’t the only Neighbors star in attendance, with series villain Stefan Dennis also in attendance.

The 65-year-old donned a traditional men’s suit and added a little fun touch with a floral tie.

Shoe designer and socialite Lana Wilkinson opted for a unique look in a little black dress with sheer tulle sleeves and a skirt.

Derby Day ambassador Demi Brereton, who is the girlfriend of AFL star Jy Simpkin, attracted attention as she posed up a storm in the birdcage.

She adjusted her oversized hat and pouted at the cameras before moving closer to Jy.

They were also joined by Yummy Mummies co-stars Rachel Watts and Lorinska Merrington.

Rachel showed off her pins in a strapless black mini dress, stockings and a pair of stiletto heels.

She tied her locks into a low bun and added a fascinator to her look.

Meanwhile, Lorinska looked glamorous in a long black dress with puffed sleeves.

Olivia Molly Rogers also made a style statement by wearing a medium black dress, featuring a corset bodice.

She completed her look with a pair of black shoes and carried a sparkly clutch.

Earlier today, many WAGS and influencers shared photos on Instagram as they got ready.

Rebecca Judd posted an image of herself sitting in a chair with bigger rollers in her hair after finishing her makeup.

Erin Holland also shared a selfie as she prepared for the big event from her hotel room.

They were also joined by Alli Simpson at the event, who showed off her sparkly headband as she prepared ahead of the big race day.

Derby Day is the first day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

The Melbourne Cup is the centerpiece of the Flemington Carnival and has always been a race that stopped a nation.

It follows the tradition of the English racecourse of Royal Ascot, where top hats and tails as well as black and white clothing are required.

As with every spring racing event, there was no shortage of eye-catching fashions on the field at the event.