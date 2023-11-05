Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    News

    How a Single, Queer Mom Found Community in the Deep South

    By

    Nov 4, 2023 , , , ,
    How a Single, Queer Mom Found Community in the Deep South

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    I had my daughter in the American South, far from my own family and in a place where we had no guarantee she would be accepted or loved.

    Rick Scott’s Florida was where I first grew used to accounting for us, explaining us, making us safe. In my late thirties, I didn’t have a partner. I didn’t identify as queer then, though I was certainly queer. A year away from finishing a doctorate in English, it wasn’t obvious how I could provide for the child I wanted. Some women—too many women—are pressured to become mothers, but I wasn’t one of them.

    I decided to use donor sperm from a cryobank to become a mother. I am told that this was an act of grit and bravery, but I prefer to think that my family, just like the children heterosexual married couples have, arose from logic. I was nervous about starting a family in a conservative culture and with precarious career prospects, but my reproductive window was closing. I wanted a baby and the time—well, even if it wasn’t right, it was now.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    One of Tesla’s top Chinese competitors reportedly expected to lay off employees as it eyes the US market

    Nov 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy