Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    News

    Kara Young on ‘Purlie Victorious,’ Tony Awards, Broadway Fame, and Diversity in Theater

    By

    Nov 4, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Kara Young on ‘Purlie Victorious,’ Tony Awards, Broadway Fame, and Diversity in Theater

    Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

    Some theater actors like to leave their characters behind at the stage door every night. But for Kara Young, the characters that have brought her much acclaim and applause on Broadway—and two-for-two Tony Award nominations (for Best Featured Actress in a Play)—stick around. Indeed, she insists that she continues to learn from them long after she has spoken their words and hung their costumes back on the dressing room rail.

    “I think they’re there all the time,” she said of the people she has played to date. “I still get revelations about the characters all the time. They have all become part of me. I know that sounds corny, but it’s true.”

    Young is back on Broadway—perhaps a third Tony nomination awaits, for Best Actress in a Play—playing Lutibelle in the revival of Ossie Davis’ 1961 play, Purlie Victorious (Music Box Theatre, to Feb 4), which brilliantly skewers the viciousness and absurdities of racism. (Young has also recently appeared on screen in I’m a Virgo, playing Jones, a queer communist activist, but she says she cannot talk about this, or screen roles more generally because of the ongoing actors’ strike.)

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    DEAR JANE: I forced my husband to RETURN our puppy after giving him an ultimatum – he will never forgive me

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    As scientists edge closer to a cure for chronic cold hands – these rapid remedies can help when Raynaud’s strikes

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    Legendary investor Charlie Munger blasted gamblers, touted Heinz and Hermès, and revealed Warren Buffett’s views in a rare interview this week. Here are his 22 best quotes.

    Nov 5, 2023
    News

    One of Tesla’s top Chinese competitors reportedly expected to lay off employees as it eyes the US market

    Nov 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy