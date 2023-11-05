Bankstown crash: Horror as four people are taken to hospital after car smashed through busy cafe

A car drives through restaurants

Several people injured

Four people were injured after a car crashed into the front of a cafe.

Emergency crews were called to the Coffee Emporium on North Terrace in Bankstown, in Sydney’s west, around 11.30am on Saturday following the incident.

Paramedics rushed to the scene after reports that a car had crashed outside the cafe.

Diners at the busy cafe said the car hit people who were sitting eating.

More soon.