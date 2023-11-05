AFL heartthrob Bailey Smith makes public debut with his girlfriend Gemma Dawkins at 2023 Derby Day in Melbourne

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

AFL star Bailey Smith made his romance with girlfriend Gemma Dawkins public last year.

And on Saturday, the Bulldogs star, 22, and the brunette made their public debut as they attended their first event together.

The couple looked completely in love as they joined the star-studded guest list at Derby Day 2023 in Melbourne.

Gemma showed off her incredible figure in a long black strapless dress as she cozy up with her boyfriend at Flemington Racecourse.

She completed her look with dark sunglasses and a black clutch.

AFL heartthrob Bailey Smith made a public debut with girlfriend Gemma Dawkins on Derby Day 2023 in Melbourne

Meanwhile, Bailey wore a gray suit jacket, matching trousers and a white button-up shirt for the occasion.

The sports star confirmed his romance with Gemma during an interview in May last year.

He has a growing Instagram following of over 339,000 and lucrative sponsorships with Monster Energy, McDonald’s and Cotton On.

Bailey has played as a midfielder for the Western Bulldogs since 2019.

The 84-game onballer is already among the elite in almost all statistical categories compared to other midfielders despite his young age.

The couple looked completely in love as they joined the star-studded guest list at Flemington Racecourse

In July, AFL bigwigs raised concerns about the welfare of Western Bulldogs star Bailey Smith after he was spotted running extra miles following a recent win over North Melbourne.

Bailey has been electric for the Bulldogs since he was drafted in 2018, but he also has a troubled side.

He was suspended for two weeks and given a strike in 2022 over the illegal drugs policy, while he was also banned for a fortnight for a headbutt on Geelong star Zach Tuohy.