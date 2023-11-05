Nicole Kidman’s niece Lucia Hawley shows off her trim pins in a lavender mini-dress as she judges the fashions at Golden Eagle Day in Sydney

<!–

Lucia Hawley, the niece of superstar Nicole Kidman, turned heads at Sydney’s Rosehill Gardens for the Everest Carnival on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, who judged the fashion for Golden Eagle Day, looked stunning as she showed off her pins in a lavender mini dress.

She paired the outfit with a chunky white headband and a set of matching heart-shaped vamp heels.

Lucia went for a natural makeup look and let her long brunette hair fall over her shoulders and accessorized with a set of silver bracelets.

The 7Bravo presenter completed the look with a soft brown lipstick.

Lucia joined model Evelyn Ellis and fashion stylist Elliott Garnaut as judges for the Fashion Stakes competition for the best outfit for the spring race, which is worth $15,000 in cash and prizes.

Lucia is the daughter of Antonia Kidman, 53, a former television host turned lawyer and sister of Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, 56.

Her grandfather was Antony Kidman, the late Australian psychologist and academic, who died of a heart attack in 2014 at the age of 75.

Lucia recently explained why she shouldn’t be labeled a ‘fake baby’ despite her enviable showbiz connections.

As the new face of Live From E! the aspiring journalist visits Australia’s biggest events, interviews celebrities and reports on the hottest fashion moments.

While some accuse Lucia of using her ‘fake baby’ connections to further her media career, she insists she worked hard to land her ‘dream job’.

“I’ve been working towards this,” she told The Sunday Telegraph.

The term “nepo baby,” short for “nepotism baby,” stems from a recent article published by New York magazine that called out American celebrities who used their famous parents and relatives to build their careers.

Among those mentioned were Jaden Smith, the son of actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith; Zoë Kravitz, the daughter of rock star Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet; and Maya Hawke, whose parents are actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

While the phenomenon is nothing new, the term “nepo baby” has become an increasingly popular term to describe it.

Lucia previously covered the ARIA Awards for 9Honey while serving as Associate Producer, a role she held from October 2021.

According to her LinkedIn, before joining Nine, she spent eight months as a production assistant at McAvoy Media.