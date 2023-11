Time nbsp; nbsp; Topic

10:30. nbsp; A sessionnbsp;of the Public Health, Labor and Social Affairs Committee headed by MP Bilal Abdullah to discuss the emergency plan in the Ministry of Social Affairs.

10:30 nbsp; A session of the Environment Committee headed by MP Ghiyath Yazbek to discuss Israeli attacks on agricultural areas, old-growth forests and groundwater sources through the excessive use of internationally banned phosphorus bombs.

