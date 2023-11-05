Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Kangaroo cull! New Zealand smash Australia in record rugby league flogging to claim maiden Pacific Championships trophy in Wellington

    The Australians missed 47 tackles and failed to score a single try
    It was the Kiwi’s biggest victory against the Kangaroos.
    Worst defeat ever for Australians on international stage

    By Josh Alston for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 1:55 a.m. EDT, November 4, 2023 | Update: 2:03 a.m. EDT, November 4, 2023

    They were beaten last week, but New Zealand bounced back to surprise the Australian Kangaroos with a thumping 30-0 victory to claim the inaugural Pacific Championships trophy in Wellington.

    It was a horror show for the Australians from the first whistle, suffering not only their biggest defeat to the Kiwis, but also their biggest defeat on the international stage since its debut in 1908.

    New Zealand increased the intensity from the opening Haka and crushed the Australians in all areas of the match, with nine line breaks to one, 14 offloads to three and five tries to nil in the rout.

    “I’m so proud to be a Kiwi right now,” injured Roosters hooker Brandon Smith said in a comment.

    New Zealand dominated from the kick-off and crushed the Australians in their worst defeat on the international stage.

    North Queensland Cowboys forward Griffin Neame puts icing on cake to seal rout

    On the other hand, the Australians barely fought back.

    “They had their haka, they had the right intensity, they kept going and delivered,” said former Australian halfback Cooper Cronk.

    “If you look at the Australian team, well 47 missed tackles, not one attacker over 100 metres, no real players made an impact.

    “But if you look at New Zealand, they dominated possession, scored several tries, nine line breaks and their best players were fantastic.

    “Tapine dominated in the middle, I thought (halves) Hughes and Brown collectively headed the ball, they split the Australian defense at different stages and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was great at the back.”

    Kangaroo cull! New Zealand smash Australia in record rugby league flogging to claim maiden Pacific Championships trophy in Wellington

