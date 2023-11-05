Father of sisters who tore down Israeli hostage posters while yelling ‘F-k Israel’ insists they are ‘good girls’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The father of two young women who were filmed tearing off posters of Israeli child hostages while shouting ‘f***k Israel’ has insisted he raised ‘good girls’.

Sisters Aya and Dana this week tore up notices posted around Broadway and 79th Street on New York’s Upper West Side.

They were confronted by passerby Marilyn Adler who was walking down the street with her two daughters. When Adler urged them to stop tearing up the posters, the duo launched a barrage of abuse against them.

Footage shows one of the sisters shouting: ‘f***k you, f***k Israel’. The other woman said: ‘f***k you, b***h’.

‘They wouldn’t let me say a word. They said it was Israeli propaganda. They said Israel had made up the hostages together with AI,” Adler’s daughter Melissa said New York Post.

“I said, ‘Please talk to me.’ They kept shouting at me. They just cursed me and shouted at me. I was just stunned.

‘They looked at me with eyes full of hatred. They hate me simply because I am a Jew. They don’t even know me.’

Sisters Aya and Dana were seen this week tearing up posters placed around Broadway and 79th Street on New York’s Upper West Side

They were confronted by a woman named Marilyn Adler walking down the street with her two daughters. When Adler urged them to stop tearing up the posters, the duo launched a barrage of abuse against them

Footage shows one of the sisters shouting: ‘f***k you, f***k Israel’. The other woman said: ‘f***k you, b***h’

Adler called 911 three times that day, but police did not arrive.

After the video went viral on Twitter, father Hasan Bakaret, who emigrated from Lebanon to New York more than 35 years ago, told the After that he did not teach them about the religious aspect of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Now that they’re coming to America, they’re good girls. I taught them but never mentioned the religion. It’s not about Jews and Muslims. It is about land, power and who is in control,” he said.

“And now my daughters are watching images of babies dying, buildings collapsing on people. It does something.’

Bakaret told the publication that he spoke to his daughters after their confrontation. While he condemned their offensive language, he stressed that the pair are not anti-Semitic and that their actions were taken out of context.

He claims that Adler provoked his daughters and that she snatched a photo of a dead Palestinian baby from Aya’s hand.

“I know my daughter shouldn’t curse F-words, but at the same time I wanted to understand. They said, ‘Dad, it’s not true what they say, it started like this and ended like this, but it didn’t show why it happened.’

“What happened in Manhattan to my daughters, I believe them. The lady provoked them, stole a photo of the baby from their hands and told her ‘this will continue to happen to you as long as you support these people’.”

After the video went viral on Twitter, father Hasan Bakaret, who immigrated to New York from Lebanon more than 35 years ago, told the Post that he did not teach them about the religious aspect of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This comes a week after a Brooklyn “magician,” Noah Schaffer, was seen tearing down posters of Israeli child hostages and then fired by his Jewish father.

His father Dr. Eric Schaffer sent an email to the staff at Human Factors, the UX company he founded on Sunday, telling staff that Noah had been placed on immediate unpaid leave for four months.

Bakaret explained that his daughters had experienced a traumatic incident during a visit to Lebanon, which coincided with the 2006 Israeli-Lebanese conflict. The girls were only six and two years old at the time.

He believes that the incident made an impression on them and that is why they behaved the way they did.

This comes a week after a Brooklyn “magician” was seen tearing down posters of Israeli child hostages and then fired by his Jewish father.

Noah Schaffer, 41, was filmed laughing in the face of a distraught Jewish woman who confronted him and his wife Kelly in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The pair had torn up posters of Israel’s missing and murdered children after the October 7 Hamas attack.

His father, Dr. Eric Schaffer, sent an email to the staff at Human Factors, the UX company he founded on Sunday, telling the staff that Noah had been placed on immediate unpaid leave for four months.

Noah worked as an executive strategist for HFI, having previously worked as a magician on the dinner show A Taste of Magic.

“As noted, Noah is my son. He is not an anti-Semite nor a supporter of Hamas. I can confirm that he has never behaved like this in his entire life.

“He now understands that his actions were reprehensible and he deeply regrets and regrets them,” Eric Schaffer told the staff.

Mayor Eric Adams has condemned the tearing of posters, calling it “highly misleading.”

“Taking down a hostage poster is a deeply misguided act of disrespect for the victims of terrorism,” Hizzoner said in a statement.