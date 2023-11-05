Real Madrid ‘view Chelsea captain Reece James as the perfect replacement for Dani Carvajal’, as the Spanish giants eye move for another English star after Jude Bellingham’s flying start at the Bernabeu

Dani Carvajal will turn 32 early next year and could soon be replaced

Real Madrid are showing interest in Chelsea’s Reece James as his replacement

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a potential move for Chelsea full-back Reece James as they look to replace Dani Carvajal.

Carvajal has spent the last decade at the Bernabeu, winning the Champions League five times, but the Spanish defender turns 32 in January.

The Spanish giants are looking for a long-term option to take over from Carvajal and see Blues captain James as the ‘perfect candidate’, according to reports TeamTalk.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is considered a great admirer of James, who came through Chelsea’s youth academy before becoming a first-team regular.

James was given the captaincy by Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge this summer and only signed a new contract last year until 2028.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea captain Reece James

Real Madrid want to bring in a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal (pictured)

James could follow in the footsteps of Jude Bellingham, who has made a flying start in Madrid

However, Madrid could test Chelsea’s resolve after dealing with the English club in the summer when they signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

James has struggled with injuries in recent years and missed the World Cup last season, having only made his first start in three months in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win against Blackburn Rovers earlier this week.

However, he is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in European football when fit, and it would be a major loss for Chelsea if he were to leave the club.

Should Madrid follow through on their interest and get a deal over the line, they will hope he can follow in the footsteps of his England teammate Jude Bellingham.

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly a big admirer of James, who has a contract with Chelsea until 2028

The 20-year-old joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for £113m this summer and has scored 13 goals in as many games for Los Blancos.

He was an instant hit in the Spanish capital and reached new heights last week when he scored a goal as Madrid came from behind to beat fierce rivals Barcelona 2-1.

Bellingham leads Madrid’s next generation of stars. The club also has midfielders Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde on their books, while Vinicius Jr. signed a new long-term contract earlier this week.

James is still just 23 and would be another exciting signing for Madrid if they choose to make their move and push through a deal.