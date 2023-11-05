Sun. Nov 5th, 2023

    Kim Kardashian bares her abs while mom Kris Jenner rocks knee-high boots as they arrive at her son Saint’s basketball game

    By Ashleigh Gray for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 11:57 PM EDT, November 3, 2023 | Updated: 04:02 EDT, November 4, 2023

    Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner were stylish as they stepped out for Kim’s son Saint’s basketball game on Friday.

    The 43-year-old reality TV personality and her 67-year-old “momager” arrived at the sporting event in a party bus filled with the 7-year-old and his friends.

    Kardashian bared her abs and tiny waist in a cropped white tank top and high-waisted black cargo pants.

    The pants were fastened with a tie belt and Kim hid her eyes behind oversized black aviator sunglasses.

    For her part, Jenner teased her legs in a tan button-up shirt dress and brown suede over-the-knee boots.

    Family time: Kim Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner were stylish as they stepped out for Kim’s son Saint’s basketball game on Friday

    Leggy: Jenner teased her legs in a tan button-up shirt dress and brown suede over-the-knee boots

    Kim’s raven locks were without her usual hair extensions as she pulled the locks back into a sleek little bun at the back of her head.

    She added height to her petite frame in a pair of black shoes with a stiletto heel.

    The fashionista carried a large white Louis Vuitton bag with the brand’s emblem in a multi-colored pattern.

    Kris – who, in addition to Kim, is mother to Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, plus Kendall and Kylie Jenner – added a tie to her timeless look.

    As a bag she carried a small, padded leather cream-colored backpack.

    The matriarch appeared in good spirits as she flashed her megawatt smile as she entered a recreation center.

    She wore square sunglasses with thick red rims and gold-colored earrings.

    Her signature short jet black hair was cut just above her ears and styled in an undefined side part.

    Her look: Kardashian bared her abs and tiny waist in a cropped white tank top and black high-waisted cargo pants

    Accessories: The pants were tied with a tie belt and Kim hid her eyes behind oversized black aviator sunglasses

    Leaving: She was later seen leaving the event with Saint, who was wearing his basketball uniform

    Throwback: Earlier in the day, Kim wished her younger sister Kendall a happy 28th birthday

    It comes after earlier today the Kardashian-Jenner clan wished Kendall a happy 28th birthday on social media.

    Kim uploaded a slew of new and old photos of her sister and added a heartfelt caption.

    ‘Congratulations my beautiful horse girl KJ! @kendalljenner our road trips and our travels will always be my favorite memories together and I can’t wait to create more!’ she posted.

    The sweet note continued: “You always bring the grounding energy we all need. You are such a light! I pray that this year will bring you peace and more love and happiness.”

