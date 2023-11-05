More than 100 Walmart stores nationwide have a new look. See 5 key changes in the $500 million redesign.

An aerial view of one of Walmart’s recently redesigned stores.

Walmart

Walmart reopened 117 locations on Friday that showcase the “store of the future.”The company invested more than a half-billion dollars in new layouts, fixtures, and tech.Here are five ways the redesign is expected to make the shopping experience more enjoyable.

On Friday, Walmart reopened 117 locations across 30 states that the company has spent the better part of a year redesigning into what it calls the “store of the future.”

The $500 million-plus investment is part of a larger, $9 billion effort to modernize more than 1,400 US stores over the last two years, the company said.

Walmart operates roughly 4,600 supercenters, stores, and markets across the country, as well as nearly 600 Sam’s Club warehouses, and almost nine out of 10 Americans live within 10 miles of one of the company’s locations.

Continue reading to see the full list of stores, but first, here are five things about the redesign that are sure to make the shopping experience more enjoyable at the world’s largest retailer.

A more digitally friendly store A QR code on a product display at Walmart’s new store design. Walmart Walmart knows our phones are almost always in our hands — even when we’re shopping — and the new store design includes several features to complement our digital devices. Larger, clearer signage and more integrations with the mobile app are designed to make it easier for shoppers to find exactly what they need. In addition, displays throughout the store include QR codes to find specific items, as well as related products and services. Scanning the code for a dog bed, for example, would also bring up information about pet insurance and pet food delivery options. More impulse buys and quick fixes Low-cost seasonal items on display near the front door, similar to Target. Walmart Walmart is also taking a cue from its main big-box competitor with the addition of sections with more snacks and seasonal items. A new grab-and-go section in the grocery department will offer quick-fix meal and drink selections, and a Target-style “dollar shop” near the front entrance will feature a rotating assortment of impulse buys. More touchy-feely shopping opportunities Go ahead – pick it up and see if you really want to buy it. Walmart Certain departments now include what the company calls “activated corners” that give shoppers an opportunity to touch and test more products. Similarly, feature displays highlight unboxed products in a more natural context — with a QR code to learn more, of course. More spaces for privacy Walmart stores can be incredibly busy places. Walmart It’s estimated that some Supercenters see more than 10,000 visits per day, but people often need a quieter space to give or receive care. The remodeled stores now provide private rooms for nursing mothers to feed children, and the expanded pharmacy department has private consultation rooms. More ways to check out Hate self-checkout? Try using the Walmart app on your phone. Walmart The new stores also include more checkout choices, most notably with the expansion of the hybrid-style assisted self-checkout that the company has been rolling out since 2020. And for kiosk-averse shoppers, the app allows Walmart+ members to scan their items as they shop so they can skip the lines and walk right out. Here are all the 117 Walmart locations featuring the redesign Alabama Birmingham (Store #762) Gardendale (Store #1201) Huntsville (N) (Store #433) Calera (Store #3271) Northport (Store #2306) Winfield (Store #362) Dothan (Store #2534) Arkansas Jonesboro (Store #128) Arizona Coolidge (Store #2778) Phoenix (Store #5331) California La Puente (Store #3133) Stanton (Store #4134) Florida Pensacola (Store #1222) De Land (Store #860) Lake Worth (Store #5759) Orlando (Store #5179) Orlando (Oak Ridge) (Store #5871) Orlando (Stable) (Store #5875) Orlando (Curry.Frd. E) (Store #3617) Orlando (Turkey Lake) (Store #4332) Winter Springs (Store #5132) Englewood (Store #1874) Cape Coral (Store #6941) Fort Walton Beach (Store #919) Georgia Lithia Springs (Store #3205) Americus (Store #758) Cartersville (Store #615) Locust Grove (Store #5709) Iowa Clinton (Store #2889) Illinois Savoy (Store #3255) Indiana Muncie (Store #3747) Columbus (N) (Store #4216) Greensburg (Store #1180) Goshen (Store #1378) Lafayette (Store #1547) Princeton (Store #1783) Avon (Store #2786) Crawfordsville (Store #1655) Kentucky Mayfield (Store #430) Middlesboro (Store #739) Louisiana Baton Rouge (Burbank) (Store #4683) Baton Rouge (Store #839) Harvey (Store #5722) Deridder (Store #505) Shreveport (Store #450) Baker (Store #1102) Massachusetts Worcester (Store #4387) Maine Lincoln (Store #1919) Michigan Roseville (Store #2959) Dearborn (Store #4383) Livonia (N) (Store #5844) Minnesota Bloomington (Store #2198) Missouri West Plains (Store #15) Jackson (Store #122) Kennett (Store #190) Dexter (Store #30) Mississippi Natchez (Store #874) Amory (Store #118) North Carolina Henderson (Store #2256) Murphy (Store #515) Gastonia (W) (Store #5298) Washington (Store #1354) Denver (Store #4274) High Point (Store #1613) Clayton (Store #5046) Weaverville (Store #4334) North Dakota Devils Lake (Store #1695) New Jersey Howell (Store #2195) Ohio Oregon (Store #5029) Holland (Store #3445) Columbus (NW) (Store #2471) Cincinnati (Evendale) (Store #3749) Oklahoma Duncan (Store #1116) Choctaw (Store #4195) Ardmore (Store #129) Lawton (Store #269) Pennsylvania Delmont (Store #3228) Clarion (Store #2540) Economy (Store #4643) South Carolina Summerville (E) (Store #1037) Orangeburg (Store #616) Greenwood (Store #1382) Tennessee Memphis (Store #6807) Memphis (E) (Store #2322) Nashville (Store #4435) Nashville (Store #5058) Nashville (Store #5119) Nashville (Harding) (Store #3717) Nashville (S) (Store #688) Jefferson City (Store #724) Millington (Store #94) Knoxville (E) (Store #2310) Knoxville (SE) (Store #1320) Texas Arlington (Store #2977) Dallas (Store #2427) Dallas (Ledbetter) (Store #3014) Stafford (Store #915) San Antonio (Store #4131) Waco (Store #5389) Garland (Store #1800) Livingston (Store #275) Port Arthur (Store #408) Mesquite (Store #5824) Mission (Bryan) (Store #6850) Bay City (Store #1405) Desoto (Store #3432) Amarillo (NW) (Store #5216) Humble (Store #7309) Liberty (Store #1186) Utah Centerville (Store #3366) Virginia Henrico (Store #7032) Wytheville (Store #3270) Staunton (Store #1344) Chesapeake (S) (Store #3644) Norton (Store #1302) Washington Yelm (Store #3705) Wisconsin Germantown (Store #1515)

