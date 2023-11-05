More than 100 Walmart stores nationwide have a new look. See 5 key changes in the $500 million redesign.

An aerial view of one of Walmart’s recently redesigned stores.
Walmart reopened 117 locations on Friday that showcase the “store of the future.”The company invested more than a half-billion dollars in new layouts, fixtures, and tech.Here are five ways the redesign is expected to make the shopping experience more enjoyable.
On Friday, Walmart reopened 117 locations across 30 states that the company has spent the better part of a year redesigning into what it calls the “store of the future.”
The $500 million-plus investment is part of a larger, $9 billion effort to modernize more than 1,400 US stores over the last two years, the company said.
Walmart operates roughly 4,600 supercenters, stores, and markets across the country, as well as nearly 600 Sam’s Club warehouses, and almost nine out of 10 Americans live within 10 miles of one of the company’s locations.
Continue reading to see the full list of stores, but first, here are five things about the redesign that are sure to make the shopping experience more enjoyable at the world’s largest retailer.
Walmart knows our phones are almost always in our hands — even when we’re shopping — and the new store design includes several features to complement our digital devices.
Larger, clearer signage and more integrations with the mobile app are designed to make it easier for shoppers to find exactly what they need.
In addition, displays throughout the store include QR codes to find specific items, as well as related products and services. Scanning the code for a dog bed, for example, would also bring up information about pet insurance and pet food delivery options.
Walmart is also taking a cue from its main big-box competitor with the addition of sections with more snacks and seasonal items.
A new grab-and-go section in the grocery department will offer quick-fix meal and drink selections, and a Target-style “dollar shop” near the front entrance will feature a rotating assortment of impulse buys.
Certain departments now include what the company calls “activated corners” that give shoppers an opportunity to touch and test more products.
Similarly, feature displays highlight unboxed products in a more natural context — with a QR code to learn more, of course.
It’s estimated that some Supercenters see more than 10,000 visits per day, but people often need a quieter space to give or receive care.
The remodeled stores now provide private rooms for nursing mothers to feed children, and the expanded pharmacy department has private consultation rooms.
The new stores also include more checkout choices, most notably with the expansion of the hybrid-style assisted self-checkout that the company has been rolling out since 2020.
And for kiosk-averse shoppers, the app allows Walmart+ members to scan their items as they shop so they can skip the lines and walk right out.
Alabama
Birmingham (Store #762)
Gardendale (Store #1201)
Huntsville (N) (Store #433)
Calera (Store #3271)
Northport (Store #2306)
Winfield (Store #362)
Dothan (Store #2534)
Arkansas
Jonesboro (Store #128)
Arizona
Coolidge (Store #2778)
Phoenix (Store #5331)
California
La Puente (Store #3133)
Stanton (Store #4134)
Florida
Pensacola (Store #1222)
De Land (Store #860)
Lake Worth (Store #5759)
Orlando (Store #5179)
Orlando (Oak Ridge) (Store #5871)
Orlando (Stable) (Store #5875)
Orlando (Curry.Frd. E) (Store #3617)
Orlando (Turkey Lake) (Store #4332)
Winter Springs (Store #5132)
Englewood (Store #1874)
Cape Coral (Store #6941)
Fort Walton Beach (Store #919)
Georgia
Lithia Springs (Store #3205)
Americus (Store #758)
Cartersville (Store #615)
Locust Grove (Store #5709)
Iowa
Clinton (Store #2889)
Illinois
Savoy (Store #3255)
Indiana
Muncie (Store #3747)
Columbus (N) (Store #4216)
Greensburg (Store #1180)
Goshen (Store #1378)
Lafayette (Store #1547)
Princeton (Store #1783)
Avon (Store #2786)
Crawfordsville (Store #1655)
Kentucky
Mayfield (Store #430)
Middlesboro (Store #739)
Louisiana
Baton Rouge (Burbank) (Store #4683)
Baton Rouge (Store #839)
Harvey (Store #5722)
Deridder (Store #505)
Shreveport (Store #450)
Baker (Store #1102)
Massachusetts
Worcester (Store #4387)
Maine
Lincoln (Store #1919)
Michigan
Roseville (Store #2959)
Dearborn (Store #4383)
Livonia (N) (Store #5844)
Minnesota
Bloomington (Store #2198)
Missouri
West Plains (Store #15)
Jackson (Store #122)
Kennett (Store #190)
Dexter (Store #30)
Mississippi
Natchez (Store #874)
Amory (Store #118)
North Carolina
Henderson (Store #2256)
Murphy (Store #515)
Gastonia (W) (Store #5298)
Washington (Store #1354)
Denver (Store #4274)
High Point (Store #1613)
Clayton (Store #5046)
Weaverville (Store #4334)
North Dakota
Devils Lake (Store #1695)
New Jersey
Howell (Store #2195)
Ohio
Oregon (Store #5029)
Holland (Store #3445)
Columbus (NW) (Store #2471)
Cincinnati (Evendale) (Store #3749)
Oklahoma
Duncan (Store #1116)
Choctaw (Store #4195)
Ardmore (Store #129)
Lawton (Store #269)
Pennsylvania
Delmont (Store #3228)
Clarion (Store #2540)
Economy (Store #4643)
South Carolina
Summerville (E) (Store #1037)
Orangeburg (Store #616)
Greenwood (Store #1382)
Tennessee
Memphis (Store #6807)
Memphis (E) (Store #2322)
Nashville (Store #4435)
Nashville (Store #5058)
Nashville (Store #5119)
Nashville (Harding) (Store #3717)
Nashville (S) (Store #688)
Jefferson City (Store #724)
Millington (Store #94)
Knoxville (E) (Store #2310)
Knoxville (SE) (Store #1320)
Texas
Arlington (Store #2977)
Dallas (Store #2427)
Dallas (Ledbetter) (Store #3014)
Stafford (Store #915)
San Antonio (Store #4131)
Waco (Store #5389)
Garland (Store #1800)
Livingston (Store #275)
Port Arthur (Store #408)
Mesquite (Store #5824)
Mission (Bryan) (Store #6850)
Bay City (Store #1405)
Desoto (Store #3432)
Amarillo (NW) (Store #5216)
Humble (Store #7309)
Liberty (Store #1186)
Utah
Centerville (Store #3366)
Virginia
Henrico (Store #7032)
Wytheville (Store #3270)
Staunton (Store #1344)
Chesapeake (S) (Store #3644)
Norton (Store #1302)
Washington
Yelm (Store #3705)
Wisconsin
Germantown (Store #1515)