    Married At First Sight lovebirds Duncan James and Evelyn Ellis put on a stylish display at Golden Eagle Day in Sydney

    Married At First Sight lovebirds Duncan James and Evelyn Ellis put on a stylish display at Golden Eagle Day in Sydney

    By Jimmy Briggs for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 03:22 EDT, November 4, 2023 | Updated: 04:59 EDT, November 4, 2023

    Married At First Sight’s Duncan James and Evelyn Ellis looked every bit a loved-up couple as they attended Golden Eagle Day at Rosehill in Sydney on Saturday.

    The cyber security expert, 36, and Evelyn, 28, oozed style and sophistication as they caused a storm together as they made their grand entrance at the exclusive event.

    Duncan cut a dashing figure in a fitted beige blazer and matching trousers that accentuated his muscular frame and athletic figure.

    His dark brown hair was elegantly styled, he had a shaggy beard and he kept his arm tenderly wrapped around Evelyn’s waist as they posed for photos.

    Meanwhile, Evelyn sent temperatures soaring in a fiery red strapless dress that accentuated her gorgeous curves and flawless skin.

    Married At First Sight’s Duncan James and Evelyn Ellis looked every bit a loved-up couple as they attended Golden Eagle Day at Rosehill in Sydney on Saturday. Both shown

    The cybersecurity expert, 36, and Evelyn, 28, oozed style and sophistication as they posed up a storm together as they made their grand entrance at the exclusive event

    She completed her outfit with a matching sun hat and accessorized with a beige designer clutch.

    Evelyn’s jet black hair was stylishly styled and worn around her shoulders, and a light layer of makeup and smoky eyeshadow completed her stunning look.

    The pair appeared to be having the time of their lives and were all smiles as they laughed at the exclusive event.

    Duncan cut a dashing figure in a fitted beige blazer and matching trousers that accentuated his muscular frame and athletic figure

    Earlier this year, Evelyn confirmed her relationship with fellow MAFS groom Duncan, who was paired with Alyssa Barmonde on the show.

    The pair, who were recently pictured kissing and cuddling on a date night in Sydney, revealed in May that it was “exciting” and “liberating” to finally go public after months of rumors.

    ‘We have a relationship. This is (our) hard launch,” Evelyn told Nine.com.au.

    “It feels good to finally just say it and it feels quite exciting in a strange, liberating way,” the Maxim cover girl added with a laugh.

    His dark brown hair was elegantly styled, he had a shaggy beard and he kept his arm tenderly wrapped around Evelyn’s waist as they posed for photos.

    Evelyn sent temperatures soaring in a fiery red strapless dress that accentuated her gorgeous curves and flawless skin

    Married At First Sight lovebirds Duncan James and Evelyn Ellis put on a stylish display at Golden Eagle Day in Sydney

