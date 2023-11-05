Mint is shutting down — consider these 7 alternative budgeting apps

Our experts answer readers’ investing questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess investing products). Paid non-client promotion: In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners. Our opinions are always our own.

With Mint shutting down in 2024, you might consider an another budgeting app if Credit Karma doesn’t have all the features you want.

Intuit is shutting down Mint on January 1, 2024, and telling users to move to Credit Karma.

Some Mint features will be moving to Credit Karma, but you won’t be able to make monthly budgets.

If you prioritize a budgeting app with monthly budgeting tools, here are seven alternative options.

Intuit has announced it will shut down the personal finance app Mint on January 1, 2024. Intuit is asking Mint users to move to Credit Karma, one of the company’s other personal finance platforms.

According to an FAQ section on the Intuit website, some Mint features are moving to Credit Karma. For example, Mint users will still be able to view their bank accounts, transaction history, spending, cash flow, and net worth. Credit Karma won’t let you make monthly budgets or category budgets, though.

If you’ve been using the Mint app for its budgeting features, you’ll have to consider other options.

Here are seven of the best budgeting apps to explore if you prioritize an app that lets you make a monthly or categorized budget.

Honeydue is a personal finance app for couples. It lets you create a monthly budget by linking credit cards, loans, investments, and bank accounts. Couples choose what they share and can create a joint budget.

Honeydue is free to use. The mobile app is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars in the Apple store, and 3.3 out of 5 stars in the Google Play store.

Monarch Money lets you create a customizable budget, meaning you can create your own categories to track your spending for certain areas.

The mobile app has a monthly or annual plan. The monthly plan costs $14.99 per month. The annual plan is $99.99 per year, which breaks down to about $8.33 per month.

Monarch Money has 4.8 out of 5 stars in the Apple store, and 4.6 stars out of 5 in the Google Play store.

PocketGuard allows you to make a monthly budget through the free or premium plan (called PocketGuard Plus). PocketGuard Plus lets you make customizable budget categories and unlimited budgets — for example, a personal budget, business budget, and couples’ budget.

The free plan is $0, while PocketGuard Plus has monthly, annual, and lifetime plans. The monthly plan is $7.99 per month, and the annual plan is $34.99 per year (which ends up being just under $3 per month). The lifetime plan is $79.99.

The app is rated 4.7 out of 5 stars in the Apple store, and 3.7 out of 5 stars in the Google Play store.

Simplifi by Quicken has budgets with customizable categories. The platform also analyzes your spending and savings through charts and can generate monthly reports for your spending, general income, income after expenses, savings, and net worth.

Simplifi by Quicken is billed annually and costs around $3.99 per month. You can also try the app for 30 days with a money-back guarantee.

Simplifi by Quicken has received 4.1 out of 5 stars in the Apple store, and 2.8 out of 5 stars in the Google Play store.

Rocket Money has free and premium plans that allow you to make a monthly budget. The free plan lets you create a monthly budget using select categories. If you get the premium plan, you can make unlimited budgets. The premium plan also allows you to make customized budgeting categories.

The free plan costs $0. Meanwhile, the premium plan has a 7-day free trial. After that, you’ll pay what you think is fair through a sliding scale that has price points from around $4 per month to $12 per month. If you select the $4 and $5 monthly plans, you’ll be billed annually instead of monthly.

Rocket Money is rated 4.3 out of 5 stars in the Apple store, and 4.4 out of 5 stars in the Google Play store.

YNAB helps you create a category budget through its four-rule method.

With the first rule, you’ll implement a zero-sum budget, which means you’ll assign every dollar you earn a purpose. The second rule requires you to factor in non-monthly expenses, like holiday shopping or car maintenance. The third rule reminds you to be flexible with your monthly budget and make adjustments if you see that you’re overspending in a certain category. The fourth rule encourages you to age your money. Essentially, the last rule points out that once you’ve focused on mastering the first three rules, you’ll know where your money is going and spend less than you earn.

Ultimately, the four rules make sure you think about where all your money is going and how to adjust for your future savings.

YNAB can be used on the computer or through the mobile app. It costs $14.99 per month or $99 annually, which comes to about $8.25 monthly.

The app is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars in the Apple store, and 4.6 out of 5 stars in the Google Play store.

Zeta is another personal finance app for couples and families. Zeta has joint bank accounts and uses the envelope budgeting method, which means you put a set amount of money into specific categories. Each month, you’ll spend what you have for that category.

Zeta has a free plan and a premium plan called Zeta+. Zeta+ can be used by families or people who want to automate their banking. The free plan costs $0. Zeta+ costs $6.99 per month.

The mobile app is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars in the Apple store, and 4.2 out of 5 stars in the Google Play store.

