New round of Hezbollah-Israel skirmishes erupts on the border

NNA – Hezbollah on Saturday attacked the al-Jirdah, Hadb al-Bustan, Jal al-Alam and Malkia Israeli military posts on Lebanonrsquo;s border.

Israel retaliated with an airstrike on the al-Labbouneh area in Naqoura and artillery shelling on the Lebanese border areas of Naqoura, Yarin, Tayr Harfa, Dhayra, Shihin and Aitaroun.

The Israeli army said it targeted ldquo;two cells that tried to fire shells from Lebanon at Israeli territory.rdquo; It also said that it destroyed a Hezbollah surveillance post.

It had earlier said that one of its tanks had attacked a cell that was trying to fire anti-tank shells as a drone targeted a militant who approached the border fence in the Shlomi area. — Naharnet

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;